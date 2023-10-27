The Leaderboard Has Arrived for 100 Steps!

Share · View all patches · Build 12500314 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 14:09:41 UTC by Wendy

100 Steps is an epic medieval fantasy roguelite tower-crawling game. Each playthrough is a unique adventure, offering you a limited arsenal of 100 actions to explore, battle, scavenge, shop from vendors, and more.

But, for those who dare to defy the game's basic rules, there are ways to surpass the 100-action limit.

Leaderboard

We've introduced a brand-new leaderboard system that automatically tracks your score. Now, you can put your skills to the test against fellow gamers.

Do you have what it takes to claim the top spot and dethrone the current champion, ENDORTH, the game's creator?