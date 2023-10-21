- Fixed a bug where AI in a game could not upgrade normally when swapping chess pieces
- Fixed a bug where the content position was incorrect when entering the collection
千棋百变 ALL chess update for 21 October 2023
V1.3.1 Version Update Instructions
