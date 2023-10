This is it, folks, the biggest update to the game is live! Citadale Resurrection is completed, with five games to chose from, two of which are totally free! From the early days to the series to the latest installment, from ealy 80s gaming to today. With this update, the game is feature complete. Other updates will be bugfixes and the likes but for now, no new extra content is planned.

Unless, of course, you demand it :)