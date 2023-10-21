Ver. 0.2.36 Available

Share · View all patches · Build 12500247 · Last edited 21 October 2023 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.36 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

Added the function to show only titles already obtained

Added titles as new items in General Shop

Increased shop's staff chatter

Added Forefront View to View Mode

Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration

Fixed minor bugs

■Added titles as new items in General Shop

They are expensive.

■Added Forefront View to View Mode

I implemented it based on the request I received. Press F on the keyboard while in view mode to bring the screen to the front.

■Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration

Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.

Please continue to observe the caravan.