Ver. 0.2.36 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.36 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.
- Added the function to show only titles already obtained
- Added titles as new items in General Shop
- Increased shop's staff chatter
- Added Forefront View to View Mode
- Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration
- Fixed minor bugs
■Added titles as new items in General Shop
They are expensive.
■Added Forefront View to View Mode
I implemented it based on the request I received. Press F on the keyboard while in view mode to bring the screen to the front.
■Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration
Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.
Please continue to observe the caravan.
Changed files in this update