Update 2023/10/21

Fixed a bug where enemies could not be given elements.

Fixed a bug where the display positions of experience points and money on the results screen were misaligned.

Added error logging output on calls to non-existent items

Implemented pseudo-random number generation (Xoroshiro128plusplus)

Added script so that you can enter dungeons during town events.

You can now specify the distant background of the dungeon.

Implementation of instant death technique

Added instant death rate increase by item.

Implementation of dual wielding

The beginning of If, Switch, Elif, and Else in scripts is now lowercase.

Supports functions and arguments in scripts (return values are not supported)

Fixed a bug when canceling escape.

We have added some data for new dungeons to the internal data.

Also, fixed the fatal If statement and bugs when canceling escape.

We are planning to implement ninjas, so in preparation for that, we are adding features such as dual wielding and instant death attacks.

Various information is listed below so that you can create the MOD first and play it.

City event script example

Scene.Dungeon( "Dungeon folder name", "Map script name", "Event script name", [X coordinate], [Y coordinate], [Orientation] )

Dungeon event script example

BackGround.Texture.Set("{area}/image/dungeon/d2_f2_background_1.png")

Instant death skill script example, add % with 5=% 2=Rank*2

MainStatus.Set( "", "命中 10 2 6 0", "HPダメージ 5 2 5 0", "武器", "Weak_Attack", "即死 5 2")