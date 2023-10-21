Minor Update 0.10173 - Buff to Clothing and More Fixes

The primary focus of this update is to buff regular clothing so that you have more equipment options, and to fix some major inventory/networking issues.

➡️ Changes

Rebalanced clothing attributes -- major buff to premium and generic clothing

Face accessories should now have attributes

Small balance tweaks to salvage crate drop tables

Increased FOV in main menu

Added Candle, Paper Lantern, and Copper Oil Lantern to research tree with newly adjusted recipes

Players can now wear Slip-on Shoes, Sneakers with no Socks, and Rubber Toed Shoes

Increased melee damage of Iron Shield

Increased movement speed of Bellstalker (and fixed lack of combat animations)

Bellstalker HP increased from 1500HP to 2000HP

🏪 Shopkeeping Changes

Customers now use trash cans even if it's not on a shop tile if they are close enough

Updated rarity of quest rewards for More Cherry Trees Please and Snowville Coffee Shop quests

Fixed Pinon Pine Tree not dropping seeds

Fixed most tree trunks in the game not taking 2x damage from Axe type

🛠️ General Fixes