Saleblazers update for 21 October 2023

Minor Update 0.10173 - Buff to Clothing and More Fixes

Saleblazers update for 21 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The primary focus of this update is to buff regular clothing so that you have more equipment options, and to fix some major inventory/networking issues.

➡️ Changes

  • Rebalanced clothing attributes -- major buff to premium and generic clothing
  • Face accessories should now have attributes
  • Small balance tweaks to salvage crate drop tables
  • Increased FOV in main menu
  • Added Candle, Paper Lantern, and Copper Oil Lantern to research tree with newly adjusted recipes
  • Players can now wear Slip-on Shoes, Sneakers with no Socks, and Rubber Toed Shoes
  • Increased melee damage of Iron Shield
  • Increased movement speed of Bellstalker (and fixed lack of combat animations)
  • Bellstalker HP increased from 1500HP to 2000HP

🏪 Shopkeeping Changes

  • Customers now use trash cans even if it's not on a shop tile if they are close enough

⚔️ Quest Updates

  • Updated rarity of quest rewards for More Cherry Trees Please and Snowville Coffee Shop quests
  • Fixed Pinon Pine Tree not dropping seeds
  • Fixed most tree trunks in the game not taking 2x damage from Axe type

🛠️ General Fixes

  • Fixed scenario where items can seemingly disappear, though they still exist in items lots (this would happen with crafting tables and shared chests in multiplayer very often)
  • Fixed player crafting UI not being styled correctly after UX rework
  • Fixed a possible case where placing items would place them underneath the ground
  • Fixed enemies sometimes despawning when chasing you far beyond their spawn point
  • Fixed enemies sometimes respawning without any weapons
  • Fixed being stuck with no UI or player mesh when talking to an AI that despawns
  • Fixed Bellstalkers and several other animals not animating properly
  • Fixed rare disconnect at Zena's arena if you had a melee weapon with fire attributes
  • Customer has less chance of getting stuck in shop
  • Fixed item names for Red Mushroom and Purple Mushroom
  • Fixed Research Bench icons for Iron Tools and Gold Tools having the wrong icon
  • Fixed some more outfit clipping issues
  • Fixed some z-fighting in McQuillan Ranch
  • Fixed some Barry's Bazaar shops not having contents due to bad LOD
  • Fixed items displaying as invulnerable even if they aren't
  • Fixed items not floating in water
  • Fixed client sometimes not spawning outside of boss fights
  • Fixed client having jittery ragdolls in most cases
  • Fixed some cases of Makeshift Generator having 0 power
  • Fixed gap in New Bedstone Inn
  • Fixed gathering areas from other shop plots not saved when loading in after unlocking gathering areas from other shop plots
  • Fixed building integrity not working as expected when clients destroy building pieces
  • Updated Bait and Stone Armor icons
  • Fixed several item names and descriptions
  • Fixed gold and copper armor not having correct colors
  • Fixed Rice Field zipline landing area from being able to get the player stuck
  • Updated several NPC shop name and stock databases
  • Fixed plant stage growth issues
  • Fixed shop level up notification playing for client even though the level didn't go up
  • Fix to one possible case of Elman Klepto floating for clients
  • Fixed Kazai Village sword and armor shop not having colliders
  • Fixed LOD culling too early in Zena's arena with high FOV
  • Fixed floating Kazai Village lightbulbs
  • Fixed Kazai Drink shop mesh appearing at the Invasion Island glasses shop when it shouldn't
  • Fixed issue where Hazmat Ronin wouldn't spawn properly
  • Fixed planting crops on the ground duplicating it
  • Updated Bellstalker Mountain questline to not trigger dialogue more than once

