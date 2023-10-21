Minor Update 0.10173 - Buff to Clothing and More Fixes

The primary focus of this update is to buff regular clothing so that you have more equipment options, and to fix some major inventory/networking issues.
➡️ Changes
- Rebalanced clothing attributes -- major buff to premium and generic clothing
- Face accessories should now have attributes
- Small balance tweaks to salvage crate drop tables
- Increased FOV in main menu
- Added Candle, Paper Lantern, and Copper Oil Lantern to research tree with newly adjusted recipes
- Players can now wear Slip-on Shoes, Sneakers with no Socks, and Rubber Toed Shoes
- Increased melee damage of Iron Shield
- Increased movement speed of Bellstalker (and fixed lack of combat animations)
- Bellstalker HP increased from 1500HP to 2000HP
🏪 Shopkeeping Changes
- Customers now use trash cans even if it's not on a shop tile if they are close enough
⚔️ Quest Updates
- Updated rarity of quest rewards for More Cherry Trees Please and Snowville Coffee Shop quests
- Fixed Pinon Pine Tree not dropping seeds
- Fixed most tree trunks in the game not taking 2x damage from Axe type
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed scenario where items can seemingly disappear, though they still exist in items lots (this would happen with crafting tables and shared chests in multiplayer very often)
- Fixed player crafting UI not being styled correctly after UX rework
- Fixed a possible case where placing items would place them underneath the ground
- Fixed enemies sometimes despawning when chasing you far beyond their spawn point
- Fixed enemies sometimes respawning without any weapons
- Fixed being stuck with no UI or player mesh when talking to an AI that despawns
- Fixed Bellstalkers and several other animals not animating properly
- Fixed rare disconnect at Zena's arena if you had a melee weapon with fire attributes
- Customer has less chance of getting stuck in shop
- Fixed item names for Red Mushroom and Purple Mushroom
- Fixed Research Bench icons for Iron Tools and Gold Tools having the wrong icon
- Fixed some more outfit clipping issues
- Fixed some z-fighting in McQuillan Ranch
- Fixed some Barry's Bazaar shops not having contents due to bad LOD
- Fixed items displaying as invulnerable even if they aren't
- Fixed items not floating in water
- Fixed client sometimes not spawning outside of boss fights
- Fixed client having jittery ragdolls in most cases
- Fixed some cases of Makeshift Generator having 0 power
- Fixed gap in New Bedstone Inn
- Fixed gathering areas from other shop plots not saved when loading in after unlocking gathering areas from other shop plots
- Fixed building integrity not working as expected when clients destroy building pieces
- Updated Bait and Stone Armor icons
- Fixed several item names and descriptions
- Fixed gold and copper armor not having correct colors
- Fixed Rice Field zipline landing area from being able to get the player stuck
- Updated several NPC shop name and stock databases
- Fixed plant stage growth issues
- Fixed shop level up notification playing for client even though the level didn't go up
- Fix to one possible case of Elman Klepto floating for clients
- Fixed Kazai Village sword and armor shop not having colliders
- Fixed LOD culling too early in Zena's arena with high FOV
- Fixed floating Kazai Village lightbulbs
- Fixed Kazai Drink shop mesh appearing at the Invasion Island glasses shop when it shouldn't
- Fixed issue where Hazmat Ronin wouldn't spawn properly
- Fixed planting crops on the ground duplicating it
- Updated Bellstalker Mountain questline to not trigger dialogue more than once
Changed files in this update