Jewel Run update for 21 October 2023

0.5.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12500094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance tweaks: an easier time for the thieves at higher player count!
Better volume balance, let's hear Raphael's incredible work on sound design!
Bug fixes

