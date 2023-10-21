FAQs on the First Day Released

Greetings everyone! Yog-Sothoth's Yard is available now, thank you for your support of Yog-Sothoth's Yard!

We have received a lot of comments, encouragement, and suggestions. As an indie-game development team, we were very lacking in resources before. We previously worked with a translation partner, but it still seems unsatisfactory. We will continue to search for better partners. The game has 600,000+ word plots, and we will continuously improve it.

Now we have collected some bugs and will fix them in the next update:

1.If the main storyline of Haa Lau Ling(Week25 storyline) is completed before Haa Lau Ling's Affinity level 5, the Affinity level will be stuck, but the Affinity points gained will still accumulate.

We will fix ths Bug in the next update.

2.The slaughter button may disappear abnormally. Returning to the main interface and reload.

We welcome your feedback by filling out the form at Feedback Link

Q&A

1.LOAD&SAVE



In the options here.