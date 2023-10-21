 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SuperJumpWorld Rage update for 21 October 2023

SuperJumpWorld Rage Update 6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12499956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New objects made their appearance in the level editor such as arrows or knifes
  • When loading a custom level, it's name will be auto-filled in the text area while saving it
    [*} Bug fixes as always

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2233041 Depot 2233041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link