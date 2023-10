Hey Oracles,

v1.0.177 had a problem on compendium and statistics. The new auto skip intro cutscene function was the source of the problem, so I had to temporary remove it. But this function will come back on next patch.

Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed Compendium and Statistics without any information.

Fixed Comet Convergence dice values.

May Astrea bless you 💙 ❤️