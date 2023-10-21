Recoverable Stats

Hey, everyone!
Thanks for all the feedback as usual. This update brings upgraded stats as recoverable items from the volunteer dead body.
This should create a better feeling of progression and makes difficulty, while still challenging, less harsh.
You'll be able to recover up to 3 of your previously upgraded stats (if you had less, you'll find all of them).
I've changed/fixed a few other things, this is the full change log:
- Upgraded stats recoverable from dead volunteer body
- Critical chance stat now gives a 3% boost, while slightly less common to find (was 1%)
- The bug that sometimes was causing the doors in the reactor room of the Aerospace Center to stay closed should be fixed
- A new Upgrade Station in The Woods (now there are 2, previously was 1)
- You'll always find at least one medikit and some ammo in the Upgrade Stations
- Looping sfx while leaving a stationary turret or depleting a machine gun drone is fixed
Let me know of the new update feels!
Changed files in this update