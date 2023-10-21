Recoverable Stats

Hey, everyone!

Thanks for all the feedback as usual. This update brings upgraded stats as recoverable items from the volunteer dead body.

This should create a better feeling of progression and makes difficulty, while still challenging, less harsh.

You'll be able to recover up to 3 of your previously upgraded stats (if you had less, you'll find all of them).

I've changed/fixed a few other things, this is the full change log:

Upgraded stats recoverable from dead volunteer body

Critical chance stat now gives a 3% boost, while slightly less common to find (was 1%)

The bug that sometimes was causing the doors in the reactor room of the Aerospace Center to stay closed should be fixed

A new Upgrade Station in The Woods (now there are 2, previously was 1)

You'll always find at least one medikit and some ammo in the Upgrade Stations

Looping sfx while leaving a stationary turret or depleting a machine gun drone is fixed

Let me know of the new update feels!