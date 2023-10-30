Halloween and discounts up to 90%!

■ A special temporary event that turns the game into a "Pumpkin" for a week! Look for pumpkins in the game and get scared! ;)

▪ DRM protection has been completely removed;

▪ The game has been transferred to a new version of the engine, all technical aspects of the game have been updated;

▪ Updated leaderboards, added a general leaderboard;

▪ Fixes and improvements aimed at improving stability and performance.

■ Discounts for the whole week up to 90%! Hurry up to buy the game at a bargain price:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1399300/SOK_PRO/