Dragon's Ruler update for 21 October 2023

Ver. 1.0.3 Cancel by right click, etc.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It is now possible to "cancel" or "close" most windows by right-clicking the mouse.

Game pause is moved to the Pause key on the keyboard.

The acquired earnings for that turn are now displayed in parentheses () next to "Funds".

Changed files in this update

