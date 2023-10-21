Unleashing Magic and Innovations

The most recent update to the game brings significant enhancements and new features. Two new traders, Nisha and Azriel, have been introduced, expanding the in-game economy. Players can now expect smoother interactions with companions, as issues with companion dialogue have been addressed.

Added Nisha and Azriel traders

Fixed dialogue with companion

Reworked some elements of UI

Item tool tip now showing item worth

Fixed item rarity is displayed at trader

Added temperature, season and current weather state at world info panel

Greatly improved world optimization (GPU Usage is halved down)

Improved optimization related to lights in the world

Small changes related to game economy

Fixed hotbar not displaying item rarity properly

Added Apple Tree (There is a 50% of chance to apple tree drop an apple on Hit)

Code optimization related to Timers

Chat now displays current player Area

Added Electricity is houses and buildings

Added crafting blueprint for light switch and light (Base building)

Fixed Minimap compass and world map pointing west instead of north

Added Directional Damage Indicator

Added Damage Taken Screen Indicator

Added Hunger and Thirst are now blinking red when state is lower than 25%

Compass has be reworked

Fixed collision blocking player in Military Base "Pampas"

Added New Resources

Added New Crafting Recipes

Changes to item stats

Mushrooms can be cooked now

Insects can now be eaten

Train rail has been added in human zone

Added Train transport (Train stops on every station (POI))

Added Elevator into buildings

Skill tree can unlock use of magic

Added Magic

Added Item Buffs

Inventory UI changes

NPC's now drop coins

Added learnable recipes

Lab desk recipes updated

Grinder recipes updated

Fixed water storage not filling water in bottles

Fixed improvised liquid machine recipe

Fixed Quest "Ghara Survival Training"

Added Halloween Event

We look forward to you enjoying these new contents and upgrades, and we thank you for your support as we continue to develop our game.

"Death is but the doorway to new Life"

See you in game, The Digital Gods Dev Team