- Many composite furniture could not be loaded properly
- When selecting a wall, the angle indicator was not fitting in the space between the 2 walls
- Crash occurred when trying to create a wall and the cursor location could not be projected onto the floor plane (e.g. when looking up)
Roomvas update for 21 October 2023
Bug Fixes
