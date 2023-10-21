 Skip to content

Roomvas update for 21 October 2023

Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Many composite furniture could not be loaded properly
  • When selecting a wall, the angle indicator was not fitting in the space between the 2 walls
  • Crash occurred when trying to create a wall and the cursor location could not be projected onto the floor plane (e.g. when looking up)

Changed files in this update

