- Fix : Default language is Chinese instead of English when the system language is neither English nor Chinese
- Fix: Game stuck at Dream intro lvl and can't see any character
- Fix: Several localization is not correct
- Fix: Space & moon lvl' music is not looping.
PowerWash Adventure update for 21 October 2023
Fix-Patch version 0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
