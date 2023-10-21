 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PowerWash Adventure update for 21 October 2023

Fix-Patch version 0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12499668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix : Default language is Chinese instead of English when the system language is neither English nor Chinese
  2. Fix: Game stuck at Dream intro lvl and can't see any character
  3. Fix: Several localization is not correct
  4. Fix: Space & moon lvl' music is not looping.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2589441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link