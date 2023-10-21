Build 120 ; SubBuild 2023.10.21

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Bug Fixes :
- Strikes : the safe strike done after charging the topspin could get way too much topspin, or even a weird banana lob effect if additionally charged with the slice
- Replay : a crash could occur when exiting the replay
- Replay : since the previous update, it was not possible to close the Replay with a controller
- Controls : the game was crashing when mismatching button/axis for up/down in Settings -> Controls
- Modding : in Tour.ini, only the 1st period of YearPeriod was used
- World Tour : when starting a new career with the TEM2 mode activated, the Tour mode wasn't reset to Career Mode if the current mode was on Seasons or Unique Tournament
