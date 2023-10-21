 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 21 October 2023

Build 120 ; SubBuild 2023.10.21

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes :

  • Strikes : the safe strike done after charging the topspin could get way too much topspin, or even a weird banana lob effect if additionally charged with the slice
  • Replay : a crash could occur when exiting the replay
  • Replay : since the previous update, it was not possible to close the Replay with a controller
  • Controls : the game was crashing when mismatching button/axis for up/down in Settings -> Controls
  • Modding : in Tour.ini, only the 1st period of YearPeriod was used
  • World Tour : when starting a new career with the TEM2 mode activated, the Tour mode wasn't reset to Career Mode if the current mode was on Seasons or Unique Tournament

