Roody:2d 0.10.1 beta

- Tweaked the basics tutorial
- The mouse alone can no longer load chunks
- Patched a divide by zero error for camera movement
This should fix the crashes some users were experiencing
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This should fix the crashes some users were experiencing
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update