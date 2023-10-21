 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roody:2d update for 21 October 2023

Roody:2d 0.10.1 beta

Share · View all patches · Build 12499598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tweaked the basics tutorial
  • The mouse alone can no longer load chunks
  • Patched a divide by zero error for camera movement

This should fix the crashes some users were experiencing

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2345221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link