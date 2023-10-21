Update v43 (October 21)

New Content:
- MAX a tower at level 30 for a final +100% DPS boost.
Changes:
- Rerolling a tile will always give a different tile than the last.
- You can now reroll away from the cross-path tile on a boss wave.
- You can now reroll a cross-path tile (with 2 tower placements) on a non-boss wave.
- Lowered daily mission requirements for the Score Attack mission.
- The Completionist title requires you to complete the newly implemented achievements as well.
QoL Improvements:
- UI improvements.
- Performance improvements.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where Soul Mage's confuse skill was not lasting as long as it should.
- Fixed a variety of other minor bugs.
Changed files in this update