Monster Tiles TD update for 21 October 2023

Update v43 (October 21)

Update v43 (October 21) · Build 12499577

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • MAX a tower at level 30 for a final +100% DPS boost.

Changes:

  • Rerolling a tile will always give a different tile than the last.
  • You can now reroll away from the cross-path tile on a boss wave.
  • You can now reroll a cross-path tile (with 2 tower placements) on a non-boss wave.
  • Lowered daily mission requirements for the Score Attack mission.
  • The Completionist title requires you to complete the newly implemented achievements as well.

QoL Improvements:

  • UI improvements.
  • Performance improvements.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where Soul Mage's confuse skill was not lasting as long as it should.
  • Fixed a variety of other minor bugs.

