Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles update for 21 October 2023

Bug Fixes and Balancing - v1.0.177

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Oracles,

This patch took a little longer than expected to be released, because we got really tired from the first 2 weeks after release. So we needed to work slower so we could rest a little bit. 😴
But we didn't stop working, we focused on bug fixes and balancing. 🐞💪

Next step is trying to balance actions, blessings, oracles and enemies that are more urgent based on player feedback.
Also we will work on controller support improvements (could take a while to be developed) and QoL.

Patch Notes

General
  • Now the introduction cutscene is only automatically played first time entering the game. But it is possible to watch it again on Settings -> Miscellaneous tab.
Balancing

Cellarius

  • Cellarius Starter Dice reworked. Removed 1 Minor Shield and 1 Shark Blow. Added 2 Minor Invigorating Punch. Minor Shield buffed a little bit, changed a die face from Purify 1 to Light Shield 1 + Purify 1.
  • Buffed Invigorating Punch dice values.
  • Buffed Anchor Push dice values.

Hevelius

  • Buffed Iron Strike dice values.

Orion

  • Buffed Phased Incantation dice values.
  • Buffed Penitence Burst dice values. Added a second Draw + Penitence Burst die face.
  • Buffed Cleromancy dice values.
  • Buffed Comet Convergence dice values.
  • Buffed Comet Shower Convergence dice values.
  • Nerfed Prediction Convergence dice values. Removed Safe Prediction Convergence. Balanced nerfed to have only 3 die faces Prediction Convergence 1. Added a Risky Prediction Convergence 2 with a Dissolve Life die face. Nerfed Epic Die values.

Enemies

  • Crashed Sentinel Tainted Reef Normal Battle Anomaly 8 nerfed, decrease Overcorruption Player Corrupt 4 to 3. Decreased max Overcorruption from 4 to 3. Changed 2 die faces Player Corrupt 2 + Enemy Self Corrupt 4 and 1 die face Player Corrupt 2 + Enemy Self Corrupt 5 to Area Corrupt 3. Decreased the other Enemy Self Corrupt die faces by 1 and increased the other Player Corrupt die faces by 1.
  • Ostreons Tainted Reef Hard Battle Anomaly 3 and 8 nerfed, decreased a die face Area Enemy Corrupt 2 + Self Hidden 2 to Area Enemy Corrupt 1 + Self Hidden 2.
  • Anemonites Tainted Reef Hard Battle all anomalies nerfed. Anomaly 0 decreased a die face Player Corrupt 3 + Wound Hex 2 to Player Corrupt 3 + Wound Hex 1 and changed a die face Player Corrupt 2 + Wound Hex 1 to Player Corrupt 3 + Self Corrupt 2. Anomaly 3 decreased a die face Area Corrupt 1 + Dizzy Hex 2 to Area Corrupt 1 + Dizzy Hex 1. Anomaly 8 decreased a die face Player Corrupt 2 + Wound Hex 2 to Player Corrupt 2 + Wound Hex 1.
  • Voidsmith Ground Zero Hard Battle all Anomalies buffed. All Anomalies changed die face Player Corrupt + Player Dazed to Player Corrupt + Paralyzed Hex. Anomaly 3 increased Aphotic Instinct from 30 to 36. Anomaly 8 increased Aphotic Instinct from 35 to 41.
  • AtrociousDecimator Ground Zero Hard Battle Anomaly 3 buffed, increased starting Thorn from 1 to 2.
  • Corrupted Moonie Astrea's Heart Boss Battle all Astrea nerfed, decreased starting Corrupted Moonlight by 1 and decreased 1 Wound Hex die face from 2 to 1.
  • Corrupted Hevelius Astrea's Heart Boss Battle nerfed, decreased Max Corruption from 220 to 200.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed Corrupted Enhance description not appearing and bugging the tooltips.
  • Fixed sentinel dice not changing or hiding on Run History correctly.
  • Fixed Critical Twist Achievement when using Apian Skyfall action.
  • Fixed Void Mantra and Bone of Khopesh with Fervorious Sundial.
  • Fixed Confuse Multiplier not working.
  • Fixed Iridescent Light not working with Area Confuse.
  • Fixed Draw + Favorable Winds and Purify + Favorable Winds not drawing a Chaotic++ Die when on 75 Favorable Winds.
  • Fixed Prediction Convergence triggering Bottled Aurora in the middle of players turn.
  • Fixed Sands of Time triggering with Draw Safe/Balanced/Risky making Bottled Aurora trigger in the middle of players turn.
  • Fixed Prediction Convergence + Gravitation Reagent interaction.
  • Fixed Prediction Convergence + Sage's Card only drawing the die from Sage's Card.
  • Fixed Draw + Sage's Card only drawing the die from Sage's Card.
  • Fixed Spectral Harvester + Sage's Card interaction.
  • Fixed Bond Duplicator applying Links on sentinel even when the Link source wasn't the player.
  • Fixed using Recyle on an active sentinel at the same moment Astrea's Crimson Solstice triggers and breaks sentinel.
  • Fixed Healbot making actions that deal Purification in Area deal extra Purification to enemies when exceeding player's Purification Meter.
  • Fixed Solar Cradle created dice not being removed from dice pool between some battles.
  • Fixed Precision action (and all actions that let player choose a die face) + Losing a Heart/Losing Game/Defeating an enemy/Sentinel breaking happening at the same time causing a softlock.
  • Fixed duplicating sentinel + upgrading it, causing the wrong one to be upgraded.
  • Fixed sentinel reward replacing wrong on Boss Reward.
  • Fixed repair action when choosing the target using joystick.
  • Fixed Magistral Replication not copying forged die faces.
  • Fixed Magistral Replication copies persisting to Astrea Second Phase.
  • Fixed Star Chart not working on Purging Anchor.
  • Fixed Purging Anchor die disappearing after overdrawing.
  • Fixed Geyser Uppercut triggering Unpredictable and softlocking the game.
  • Fixed Copycat Die get overwritten by Purging Anchor.
  • Fixed Softlock on reward panel after looking the sentinels during battle using joystick.
  • Fixed Rewind chanting causing Sands of Time loss.
  • Fixed Overlapping Text on In-game Achievements Page.
  • Fixed Bloody Solstice tooltip does not substitute out X.
  • Fixed Resonating Buzz+ cube does not show a hover description in Russian.
  • Fixed enemies Corruption, Over Corruption, Effects and Target hud not appearing.
  • Fixed Purgining Incense not destroying Madness Hex.
  • Fixed Bug Confuse Action Tooltip on Compendium.
  • Fixed softlock when Corrupted Sothis reaches 10 Corrupted Soul with a draw happening at the same time.
Localization Fixes
  • Japanese localization fixes.
  • Simplified Chinese localization fixes.
  • French localization fixes.

May Astrea bless you 💙 ❤️

  • Leonardo Castanho, community manager and lead dev of Astrea

Changed files in this update

