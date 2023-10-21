Bug Fixes and Balancing - v1.0.177

Hey Oracles,

This patch took a little longer than expected to be released, because we got really tired from the first 2 weeks after release. So we needed to work slower so we could rest a little bit. 😴

But we didn't stop working, we focused on bug fixes and balancing. 🐞💪

Next step is trying to balance actions, blessings, oracles and enemies that are more urgent based on player feedback.

Also we will work on controller support improvements (could take a while to be developed) and QoL.

Patch Notes

General

Now the introduction cutscene is only automatically played first time entering the game. But it is possible to watch it again on Settings -> Miscellaneous tab.

Balancing

Cellarius

Cellarius Starter Dice reworked. Removed 1 Minor Shield and 1 Shark Blow. Added 2 Minor Invigorating Punch. Minor Shield buffed a little bit, changed a die face from Purify 1 to Light Shield 1 + Purify 1.

Buffed Invigorating Punch dice values.

Buffed Anchor Push dice values.

Hevelius

Buffed Iron Strike dice values.

Orion

Buffed Phased Incantation dice values.

Buffed Penitence Burst dice values. Added a second Draw + Penitence Burst die face.

Buffed Cleromancy dice values.

Buffed Comet Convergence dice values.

Buffed Comet Shower Convergence dice values.

Nerfed Prediction Convergence dice values. Removed Safe Prediction Convergence. Balanced nerfed to have only 3 die faces Prediction Convergence 1. Added a Risky Prediction Convergence 2 with a Dissolve Life die face. Nerfed Epic Die values.

Enemies

Crashed Sentinel Tainted Reef Normal Battle Anomaly 8 nerfed, decrease Overcorruption Player Corrupt 4 to 3. Decreased max Overcorruption from 4 to 3. Changed 2 die faces Player Corrupt 2 + Enemy Self Corrupt 4 and 1 die face Player Corrupt 2 + Enemy Self Corrupt 5 to Area Corrupt 3. Decreased the other Enemy Self Corrupt die faces by 1 and increased the other Player Corrupt die faces by 1.

Ostreons Tainted Reef Hard Battle Anomaly 3 and 8 nerfed, decreased a die face Area Enemy Corrupt 2 + Self Hidden 2 to Area Enemy Corrupt 1 + Self Hidden 2.

Anemonites Tainted Reef Hard Battle all anomalies nerfed. Anomaly 0 decreased a die face Player Corrupt 3 + Wound Hex 2 to Player Corrupt 3 + Wound Hex 1 and changed a die face Player Corrupt 2 + Wound Hex 1 to Player Corrupt 3 + Self Corrupt 2. Anomaly 3 decreased a die face Area Corrupt 1 + Dizzy Hex 2 to Area Corrupt 1 + Dizzy Hex 1. Anomaly 8 decreased a die face Player Corrupt 2 + Wound Hex 2 to Player Corrupt 2 + Wound Hex 1.

Voidsmith Ground Zero Hard Battle all Anomalies buffed. All Anomalies changed die face Player Corrupt + Player Dazed to Player Corrupt + Paralyzed Hex. Anomaly 3 increased Aphotic Instinct from 30 to 36. Anomaly 8 increased Aphotic Instinct from 35 to 41.

AtrociousDecimator Ground Zero Hard Battle Anomaly 3 buffed, increased starting Thorn from 1 to 2.

Corrupted Moonie Astrea's Heart Boss Battle all Astrea nerfed, decreased starting Corrupted Moonlight by 1 and decreased 1 Wound Hex die face from 2 to 1.

Corrupted Hevelius Astrea's Heart Boss Battle nerfed, decreased Max Corruption from 220 to 200.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Corrupted Enhance description not appearing and bugging the tooltips.

Fixed sentinel dice not changing or hiding on Run History correctly.

Fixed Critical Twist Achievement when using Apian Skyfall action.

Fixed Void Mantra and Bone of Khopesh with Fervorious Sundial.

Fixed Confuse Multiplier not working.

Fixed Iridescent Light not working with Area Confuse.

Fixed Draw + Favorable Winds and Purify + Favorable Winds not drawing a Chaotic++ Die when on 75 Favorable Winds.

Fixed Prediction Convergence triggering Bottled Aurora in the middle of players turn.

Fixed Sands of Time triggering with Draw Safe/Balanced/Risky making Bottled Aurora trigger in the middle of players turn.

Fixed Prediction Convergence + Gravitation Reagent interaction.

Fixed Prediction Convergence + Sage's Card only drawing the die from Sage's Card.

Fixed Draw + Sage's Card only drawing the die from Sage's Card.

Fixed Spectral Harvester + Sage's Card interaction.

Fixed Bond Duplicator applying Links on sentinel even when the Link source wasn't the player.

Fixed using Recyle on an active sentinel at the same moment Astrea's Crimson Solstice triggers and breaks sentinel.

Fixed Healbot making actions that deal Purification in Area deal extra Purification to enemies when exceeding player's Purification Meter.

Fixed Solar Cradle created dice not being removed from dice pool between some battles.

Fixed Precision action (and all actions that let player choose a die face) + Losing a Heart/Losing Game/Defeating an enemy/Sentinel breaking happening at the same time causing a softlock.

Fixed duplicating sentinel + upgrading it, causing the wrong one to be upgraded.

Fixed sentinel reward replacing wrong on Boss Reward.

Fixed repair action when choosing the target using joystick.

Fixed Magistral Replication not copying forged die faces.

Fixed Magistral Replication copies persisting to Astrea Second Phase.

Fixed Star Chart not working on Purging Anchor.

Fixed Purging Anchor die disappearing after overdrawing.

Fixed Geyser Uppercut triggering Unpredictable and softlocking the game.

Fixed Copycat Die get overwritten by Purging Anchor.

Fixed Softlock on reward panel after looking the sentinels during battle using joystick.

Fixed Rewind chanting causing Sands of Time loss.

Fixed Overlapping Text on In-game Achievements Page.

Fixed Bloody Solstice tooltip does not substitute out X.

Fixed Resonating Buzz+ cube does not show a hover description in Russian.

Fixed enemies Corruption, Over Corruption, Effects and Target hud not appearing.

Fixed Purgining Incense not destroying Madness Hex.

Fixed Bug Confuse Action Tooltip on Compendium.

Fixed softlock when Corrupted Sothis reaches 10 Corrupted Soul with a draw happening at the same time.

Localization Fixes

Japanese localization fixes.

Simplified Chinese localization fixes.

French localization fixes.

May Astrea bless you 💙 ❤️