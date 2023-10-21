Bug Fixes and Balancing - v1.0.177

Hey Oracles,
This patch took a little longer than expected to be released, because we got really tired from the first 2 weeks after release. So we needed to work slower so we could rest a little bit. 😴
But we didn't stop working, we focused on bug fixes and balancing. 🐞💪
Next step is trying to balance actions, blessings, oracles and enemies that are more urgent based on player feedback.
Also we will work on controller support improvements (could take a while to be developed) and QoL.
Patch Notes
General
- Now the introduction cutscene is only automatically played first time entering the game. But it is possible to watch it again on Settings -> Miscellaneous tab.
Balancing
Cellarius
- Cellarius Starter Dice reworked. Removed 1 Minor Shield and 1 Shark Blow. Added 2 Minor Invigorating Punch. Minor Shield buffed a little bit, changed a die face from Purify 1 to Light Shield 1 + Purify 1.
- Buffed Invigorating Punch dice values.
- Buffed Anchor Push dice values.
Hevelius
- Buffed Iron Strike dice values.
Orion
- Buffed Phased Incantation dice values.
- Buffed Penitence Burst dice values. Added a second Draw + Penitence Burst die face.
- Buffed Cleromancy dice values.
- Buffed Comet Convergence dice values.
- Buffed Comet Shower Convergence dice values.
- Nerfed Prediction Convergence dice values. Removed Safe Prediction Convergence. Balanced nerfed to have only 3 die faces Prediction Convergence 1. Added a Risky Prediction Convergence 2 with a Dissolve Life die face. Nerfed Epic Die values.
Enemies
- Crashed Sentinel Tainted Reef Normal Battle Anomaly 8 nerfed, decrease Overcorruption Player Corrupt 4 to 3. Decreased max Overcorruption from 4 to 3. Changed 2 die faces Player Corrupt 2 + Enemy Self Corrupt 4 and 1 die face Player Corrupt 2 + Enemy Self Corrupt 5 to Area Corrupt 3. Decreased the other Enemy Self Corrupt die faces by 1 and increased the other Player Corrupt die faces by 1.
- Ostreons Tainted Reef Hard Battle Anomaly 3 and 8 nerfed, decreased a die face Area Enemy Corrupt 2 + Self Hidden 2 to Area Enemy Corrupt 1 + Self Hidden 2.
- Anemonites Tainted Reef Hard Battle all anomalies nerfed. Anomaly 0 decreased a die face Player Corrupt 3 + Wound Hex 2 to Player Corrupt 3 + Wound Hex 1 and changed a die face Player Corrupt 2 + Wound Hex 1 to Player Corrupt 3 + Self Corrupt 2. Anomaly 3 decreased a die face Area Corrupt 1 + Dizzy Hex 2 to Area Corrupt 1 + Dizzy Hex 1. Anomaly 8 decreased a die face Player Corrupt 2 + Wound Hex 2 to Player Corrupt 2 + Wound Hex 1.
- Voidsmith Ground Zero Hard Battle all Anomalies buffed. All Anomalies changed die face Player Corrupt + Player Dazed to Player Corrupt + Paralyzed Hex. Anomaly 3 increased Aphotic Instinct from 30 to 36. Anomaly 8 increased Aphotic Instinct from 35 to 41.
- AtrociousDecimator Ground Zero Hard Battle Anomaly 3 buffed, increased starting Thorn from 1 to 2.
- Corrupted Moonie Astrea's Heart Boss Battle all Astrea nerfed, decreased starting Corrupted Moonlight by 1 and decreased 1 Wound Hex die face from 2 to 1.
- Corrupted Hevelius Astrea's Heart Boss Battle nerfed, decreased Max Corruption from 220 to 200.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Corrupted Enhance description not appearing and bugging the tooltips.
- Fixed sentinel dice not changing or hiding on Run History correctly.
- Fixed Critical Twist Achievement when using Apian Skyfall action.
- Fixed Void Mantra and Bone of Khopesh with Fervorious Sundial.
- Fixed Confuse Multiplier not working.
- Fixed Iridescent Light not working with Area Confuse.
- Fixed Draw + Favorable Winds and Purify + Favorable Winds not drawing a Chaotic++ Die when on 75 Favorable Winds.
- Fixed Prediction Convergence triggering Bottled Aurora in the middle of players turn.
- Fixed Sands of Time triggering with Draw Safe/Balanced/Risky making Bottled Aurora trigger in the middle of players turn.
- Fixed Prediction Convergence + Gravitation Reagent interaction.
- Fixed Prediction Convergence + Sage's Card only drawing the die from Sage's Card.
- Fixed Draw + Sage's Card only drawing the die from Sage's Card.
- Fixed Spectral Harvester + Sage's Card interaction.
- Fixed Bond Duplicator applying Links on sentinel even when the Link source wasn't the player.
- Fixed using Recyle on an active sentinel at the same moment Astrea's Crimson Solstice triggers and breaks sentinel.
- Fixed Healbot making actions that deal Purification in Area deal extra Purification to enemies when exceeding player's Purification Meter.
- Fixed Solar Cradle created dice not being removed from dice pool between some battles.
- Fixed Precision action (and all actions that let player choose a die face) + Losing a Heart/Losing Game/Defeating an enemy/Sentinel breaking happening at the same time causing a softlock.
- Fixed duplicating sentinel + upgrading it, causing the wrong one to be upgraded.
- Fixed sentinel reward replacing wrong on Boss Reward.
- Fixed repair action when choosing the target using joystick.
- Fixed Magistral Replication not copying forged die faces.
- Fixed Magistral Replication copies persisting to Astrea Second Phase.
- Fixed Star Chart not working on Purging Anchor.
- Fixed Purging Anchor die disappearing after overdrawing.
- Fixed Geyser Uppercut triggering Unpredictable and softlocking the game.
- Fixed Copycat Die get overwritten by Purging Anchor.
- Fixed Softlock on reward panel after looking the sentinels during battle using joystick.
- Fixed Rewind chanting causing Sands of Time loss.
- Fixed Overlapping Text on In-game Achievements Page.
- Fixed Bloody Solstice tooltip does not substitute out X.
- Fixed Resonating Buzz+ cube does not show a hover description in Russian.
- Fixed enemies Corruption, Over Corruption, Effects and Target hud not appearing.
- Fixed Purgining Incense not destroying Madness Hex.
- Fixed Bug Confuse Action Tooltip on Compendium.
- Fixed softlock when Corrupted Sothis reaches 10 Corrupted Soul with a draw happening at the same time.
Localization Fixes
- Japanese localization fixes.
- Simplified Chinese localization fixes.
- French localization fixes.
May Astrea bless you 💙 ❤️
- Leonardo Castanho, community manager and lead dev of Astrea
