Version .0021

Hello Elder!
Just a small update to signal that 0.0021 is now on the main branch, so enjoy your better starts, and the cool new colors for Highly Fertile terrains! (Just as a heads up, it will say "experimental" in the title screen, but that is untrue, ignore that for now)
Hope this solves the peskier bugs, but do let me know if it does not!
Also, do not worry if you see a new locked tech below Theater... I am working on finding out what that is!
Have fun
- Michele
V 1.0.0.0021
Balance
- Starting food generation now takes into account the starting reachable area, making sure you get a minimum amount of food inside it (not for the Captain)
- Reduced maximum Mastery Level from 20 to 10 (I'm trying to find a humanly reachable value)
UX
- Added Seasonal tile colors for Highly Fertile terrains
- Super Fast Mode will now also skip Elder visions (this will make it harder to see them appearing, of course)
Bugfixes
- Fixed Mastery Level hint when you complete your first Hard or Harder game not appearing anymore
- Fixed actions not being cleared correctly when a building becomes abandoned
- Fixed rare bug where some patterns could cause a Healer to get stuck on load due to its building being abandoned
- Fixed map generation sometimes not generating enough reachable Mountain tiles
- Fixed multiple workers being able to be assigned at some buildings that allowed only one to be assigned.
- Fixed a rare bug with season change blocking the game in some maps
- Fixed challenge mode UI acting weirdly if you change elder (note that if you saw 1/0 it means you did not unlock it for that Elder yet, it was an error)
- Fixed a few localization errors
System
- Minor performance optimizations
- Added unique game versioning to handle further addition of mechanics
Have fun!
- Michele
Changed files in this update