Version .0021

Hello Elder!

Just a small update to signal that 0.0021 is now on the main branch, so enjoy your better starts, and the cool new colors for Highly Fertile terrains! (Just as a heads up, it will say "experimental" in the title screen, but that is untrue, ignore that for now)

Hope this solves the peskier bugs, but do let me know if it does not!

Also, do not worry if you see a new locked tech below Theater... I am working on finding out what that is!

Have fun

Michele

V 1.0.0.0021

Balance

Starting food generation now takes into account the starting reachable area, making sure you get a minimum amount of food inside it (not for the Captain)

Reduced maximum Mastery Level from 20 to 10 (I'm trying to find a humanly reachable value)

UX

Added Seasonal tile colors for Highly Fertile terrains

Super Fast Mode will now also skip Elder visions (this will make it harder to see them appearing, of course)

Bugfixes

Fixed Mastery Level hint when you complete your first Hard or Harder game not appearing anymore

Fixed actions not being cleared correctly when a building becomes abandoned

Fixed rare bug where some patterns could cause a Healer to get stuck on load due to its building being abandoned

Fixed map generation sometimes not generating enough reachable Mountain tiles

Fixed multiple workers being able to be assigned at some buildings that allowed only one to be assigned.

Fixed a rare bug with season change blocking the game in some maps

Fixed challenge mode UI acting weirdly if you change elder (note that if you saw 1/0 it means you did not unlock it for that Elder yet, it was an error)

Fixed a few localization errors

System

Minor performance optimizations

Added unique game versioning to handle further addition of mechanics

Have fun!