MakerKing 0.12.2 is out!

Version 0.12.2

This update is a small patch to fix bugs with the new partition editor as well as old editor issues. The Dynamic Lighting in the editor is actually usable now, no longer freezing the game and it's much easier to select notes in the partition editor. Following changes made with the sprint button (now no longer being inverted by default) we added a new piece of tutorial UI to teach players how to pick up items.

Enhancements :

Dynamic Lighting in the editor no longer freezes the game to update itself

Composer Menu now auto scrolls when hovering edges of the partition area while selecting notes

Added floating tutorial UI for how to pickup an item

Bug fixes :