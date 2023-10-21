The big update is here!

Hello everyone, Sigyaad here again. I'm happy to announce that I have now released the big update that adds a TON of content and quality of life features to the game! Below is the full list



MAJOR CHANGES

Added 2 more unlockable difficulties

Added a hub world at the start of the level

Added a secret ending! Beat the game on all difficulties to unlock this.

Added altfires to the USP and the Garand!

Added new weapons for the hard mode difficulty!

Added more dialogue at the start of the level as well as for bosses

Removed enemy attack sounds, instead they play a louder bullet sound when firing on you (Bosses still have their attack sounds intact, RIDING SHOTGUN!)

Added various sound effects such as for doors and gibbing an enemy

Various bug and balance changes!

I know I promised steam workshop support, however that will have to come later as I realised there was a few things I need to check up on at the last minute, my fault! But it should still come soon!

Thank you and have a wonderful day!