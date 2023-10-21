 Skip to content

Twilight Town: A Cyberpunk FPS update for 21 October 2023

The big update is here!

Twilight Town: A Cyberpunk FPS update for 21 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, Sigyaad here again. I'm happy to announce that I have now released the big update that adds a TON of content and quality of life features to the game! Below is the full list

MAJOR CHANGES

  • Added 2 more unlockable difficulties
  • Added a hub world at the start of the level
  • Added a secret ending! Beat the game on all difficulties to unlock this.
  • Added altfires to the USP and the Garand!
  • Added new weapons for the hard mode difficulty!
  • Added more dialogue at the start of the level as well as for bosses
  • Removed enemy attack sounds, instead they play a louder bullet sound when firing on you (Bosses still have their attack sounds intact, RIDING SHOTGUN!)
  • Added various sound effects such as for doors and gibbing an enemy
  • Various bug and balance changes!

I know I promised steam workshop support, however that will have to come later as I realised there was a few things I need to check up on at the last minute, my fault! But it should still come soon!

Thank you and have a wonderful day!

