Astrominer Playtest update for 21 October 2023

rc0.16

Applied button theme to missing buttons (NextFest)
Changed background to green
Compressed Fuel not filling up during spaceship endgame bug (NextFest)
Fixed bug where air was being taken from the player while the game was paused
New HUD
Increased amount of air taken when away from ship
Label is now hidden when the inventory is hidden. Not the best approach, but good enough for now.
Pause menu now shows the first tab every time it’s opened
Preferences are now saved

