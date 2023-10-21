Applied button theme to missing buttons (NextFest)

Changed background to green

Compressed Fuel not filling up during spaceship endgame bug (NextFest)

Fixed bug where air was being taken from the player while the game was paused

New HUD

Increased amount of air taken when away from ship

Label is now hidden when the inventory is hidden. Not the best approach, but good enough for now.

Pause menu now shows the first tab every time it’s opened

Preferences are now saved