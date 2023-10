Store prices are reset normally

"We have received feedback from players that when exiting from an old save and creating a new one, the prices in the store are still the same as those in the old save. Now that we have fixed this BUG, players can create saves normally and start a new game at any time. Or start the second game."

Change 1: Fixed a BUG that caused the store price not to be reset when the player opened a new save

If you encounter any problems in the game, please leave a message in the discussion area. We will continue to pay attention to and improve the game. Thank you for your support~