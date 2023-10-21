 Skip to content

Pongspin update for 21 October 2023

Pongspin v2.0 | The Lockball Update

Build 12499144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pongspin's first major update is here, here are all the cool new things added:

**

Changes

**

  • Added Lockball, it is unlocked after getting three wins in Spin Tennis.
  • Added announcer voice (present in Spin Tennis and Lockball), this voice can be toggled on or off in sound settings.
  • Added four new achievements.
  • Minor UI Changes in Spin Tennis.
  • New icons in the game mode selection menu.
  • HELL mode now exists as a selectable mode in the game mode selection menu.
  • Minor text changes.

Thanks for playing :)

