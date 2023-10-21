Pongspin v2.0 | The Lockball Update

Pongspin's first major update is here, here are all the cool new things added:
Changes
- Added Lockball, it is unlocked after getting three wins in Spin Tennis.
- Added announcer voice (present in Spin Tennis and Lockball), this voice can be toggled on or off in sound settings.
- Added four new achievements.
- Minor UI Changes in Spin Tennis.
- New icons in the game mode selection menu.
- HELL mode now exists as a selectable mode in the game mode selection menu.
- Minor text changes.
Thanks for playing :)
