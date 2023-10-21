 Skip to content

Dragon's Ruler update for 21 October 2023

Ver. 1.0.2 Display of work efficiency, etc.

In commands in which a unit performs a task, such as "cultivate farmland," the power value of the unit's work efficiency is now displayed when the cursor is hovered over the unit name on the unit list.
This will allow you to see if the unit will succeed at the task efficiently.

Fixed a bug that caused enemy units to be seen unconditionally when using the Recon command to reconnoiter a friendly territory and then reconnoiter an enemy territory.

Removed unnecessary keyboard operations on the map screen.

