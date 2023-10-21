1.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12499005 · Last edited 21 October 2023 – 04:39:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! This update contains a number of fixes and improvements, including:

Increased viability of combat during races

Added several accessibility options

Added accelerate-by-default option (under accessibility)

Fixed collision issues when racing at very high speeds (S+4 and beyond)

Tweaked damage received at high speeds

Added the ability to (very) briefly brake during Zen mode

Re-rebalanced opponent AI

Added more energy pickups to Pipeline

Many bugfixes and text cleanups

Thank you so much for playing ArcRacer!