ArcRacer update for 21 October 2023

1.2 Update

1.2 Update · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! This update contains a number of fixes and improvements, including:

  • Increased viability of combat during races
  • Added several accessibility options
  • Added accelerate-by-default option (under accessibility)
  • Fixed collision issues when racing at very high speeds (S+4 and beyond)
  • Tweaked damage received at high speeds
  • Added the ability to (very) briefly brake during Zen mode
  • Re-rebalanced opponent AI
  • Added more energy pickups to Pipeline
  • Many bugfixes and text cleanups

Thank you so much for playing ArcRacer!

