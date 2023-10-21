1.2 Update

Hello everyone! This update contains a number of fixes and improvements, including:
- Increased viability of combat during races
- Added several accessibility options
- Added accelerate-by-default option (under accessibility)
- Fixed collision issues when racing at very high speeds (S+4 and beyond)
- Tweaked damage received at high speeds
- Added the ability to (very) briefly brake during Zen mode
- Re-rebalanced opponent AI
- Added more energy pickups to Pipeline
- Many bugfixes and text cleanups
Thank you so much for playing ArcRacer!
Changed files in this update