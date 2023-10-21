- Added unique facesprites for all dialogue
- Made various sprites look better
- Added more options
- Made hippo keeper's baton not realistic
- Made Macaco Tiao disappear more smoothly
- Made Hubworld objects have collision
- Added achievement for killing all sanctuary enemies
- Made Chimp and Tear achievement icon bigger
- Added explanation for difficulties
- Added indication to where to go during sanctuary chase
- Added various new easter eggs and corresponding achievements
- Added more hot springs
- Added mention of difficulties to Steam description
Super Gorilla Quest update for 21 October 2023
Update notes for v1.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2565731
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update