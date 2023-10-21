 Skip to content

Super Gorilla Quest update for 21 October 2023

Update notes for v1.8

Update notes for v1.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added unique facesprites for all dialogue
  • Made various sprites look better
  • Added more options
  • Made hippo keeper's baton not realistic
  • Made Macaco Tiao disappear more smoothly
  • Made Hubworld objects have collision
  • Added achievement for killing all sanctuary enemies
  • Made Chimp and Tear achievement icon bigger
  • Added explanation for difficulties
  • Added indication to where to go during sanctuary chase
  • Added various new easter eggs and corresponding achievements
  • Added more hot springs
  • Added mention of difficulties to Steam description

