Feature Friday - October 20, 2023

206.10 - 'beta' branch
- Added cradles throughout Qud where the Girsh nephilim reside.
- Added secrets for the locations of the cradles.
- Nephilim cradles and their approaches are now considered holy places to Gyre wights.
- Legendary Gyre wights are now willing to share the locations of nephilim cradles. Gyre wight creature updates coming soon.
- When one of the nephilim is killed, the ones remaining now absorb its essence and become more powerful.
- The nephilim now leave behind chorded circles of light when they perish.
- Added shrines to the nephilim throughout Qud.
- Added new sound effects for Girsh nephilim presence and irisdual beam attack.
- Added girshling variants to population tables.
- Temple mechas Mk 1a can now use their gigantic machined edge again.
- Fixed a bug that caused armor pieces to be ineffectually equippable to any limb.
- Fixed a bug that caused temporary mutations to be removed inconsistently.
- Fixed a bug that caused torches to not automatically equip.
- Fixed a bug that caused creatures to sometimes equip gigantic items they shouldn't be able to equip.
- Fixed a bug that caused the equipment screen to occasionally close when unequipping an item that provided limbs.
- Fixed a bug in fork-horned gnu's description.
- [modding] Severed body parts now have string properties EquippedBlueprint, DefaultBehaviorBlueprint, and CyberneticsBlueprint set to the blueprints of the respective attached objects, if any.
- [modding] Added a Tree tag to objects considered trees.
- [modding] Added 'music' and 'widget' tags to Worlds.xml, which are aliases for ZoneBuilders.Music and ZoneBuilders.AddWidgetBuilder, respectively.
Changed depots in thegyre branch