Caves of Qud update for 21 October 2023

Feature Friday - October 20, 2023

Feature Friday - October 20, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

206.10 - 'beta' branch

  • Added cradles throughout Qud where the Girsh nephilim reside.
  • Added secrets for the locations of the cradles.
  • Nephilim cradles and their approaches are now considered holy places to Gyre wights.
  • Legendary Gyre wights are now willing to share the locations of nephilim cradles. Gyre wight creature updates coming soon.
  • When one of the nephilim is killed, the ones remaining now absorb its essence and become more powerful.
  • The nephilim now leave behind chorded circles of light when they perish.
  • Added shrines to the nephilim throughout Qud.
  • Added new sound effects for Girsh nephilim presence and irisdual beam attack.
  • Added girshling variants to population tables.
  • Temple mechas Mk 1a can now use their gigantic machined edge again.
  • Fixed a bug that caused armor pieces to be ineffectually equippable to any limb.
  • Fixed a bug that caused temporary mutations to be removed inconsistently.
  • Fixed a bug that caused torches to not automatically equip.
  • Fixed a bug that caused creatures to sometimes equip gigantic items they shouldn't be able to equip.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the equipment screen to occasionally close when unequipping an item that provided limbs.
  • Fixed a bug in fork-horned gnu's description.
  • [modding] Severed body parts now have string properties EquippedBlueprint, DefaultBehaviorBlueprint, and CyberneticsBlueprint set to the blueprints of the respective attached objects, if any.
  • [modding] Added a Tree tag to objects considered trees.
  • [modding] Added 'music' and 'widget' tags to Worlds.xml, which are aliases for ZoneBuilders.Music and ZoneBuilders.AddWidgetBuilder, respectively.

