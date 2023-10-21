 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alaskan Road Truckers update for 21 October 2023

Alaskan Road Truckers Patch #3

Share · View all patches · Build 12498811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello truckers!

It might be a Saturday but we're still working on fixing bugs, solving issues, and making sure Alaskan Road Truckers truly sparkles.

The third post-launch patch has just been released and is ready to download - here's the info!

Patch Notes

  • Save system improvements and fixes - old saves should work again Please check them and send us a feedback regarding that fix.
  • Fixed the issue with loading a save resulting in skipping to the next season
  • Backup saves are always visible now for a better user experience
  • All mid and long distance jobs now have an option of manual save via logbook
  • Fixed the problem with upgrading the workshop from the PC
  • Fixed map parts not loading before the player reaches them (may cause slowdowns upon loading on slower PCs)
  • Parameterized speed limits for AI for more fluid behavior
  • Changes in AI that should prevent them from falling to their side on sharp turns
  • Changes in AI offsets so big trucks shouldn't collide with smaller cars anymore
  • Small fix for traffic in Glenallen
  • Fixed the issue where being inside building did not warm up the player character
  • Fixed the oil tank being impossible to repair fully
  • Fixed cargo trailer spawning problematically in Cantwell logistic locations
  • Fixed cargo trailers shooting up to the sky in Pipeverse, Inc.
  • Fix for waste tires cargo trailer
  • Decreased the player character speed upon the request of players
  • Fixes some invisible bumps found by the players
  • Fix for Paxson gas station road
  • Fix for foliage and signs on the road between Fairbanks and Coldfoot
  • Disabled the test input for time slowdown
  • Fix for the broken fuse icon showing incorrectly
  • Player now cannot enter a parked truck if they have an active truck
  • All repairs should now reward player with proper XP
  • Fix for controls binding warning staying on the screen
  • Removed Heat Gun from stores - the frozen windshield should be scraped off with a scraper
  • Small environment upgrades - missings signs, barriers etc.
  • Small text fixes

That's all we've got for patch notes today, if you haven't already grabbed Alaskan Road Truckers you can get 10% off during the launch week:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/849100/Alaskan_Road_Truckers/

If you've put some time into Alaskan Road Truckers, please let us know what you think by leaving us a review. Good, bad, we want to know what you think! If you previously left a review and an issue preventing you enjoying the game has been resolved, please consider revisiting it - everything helps!

In case you missed the first two patches, here are the changes introduced with them:

Patch no. 1

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/849100/view/3704832514248064152

Patch no. 2

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/849100/view/3704832514248847151

We'll see you on the road, truckers!

Stay in Touch

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/7nzKkAVgN4
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alaskanroadtruckers
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/alaskantrucksim
Follow us on Instagram:

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 849101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link