Alaskan Road Truckers Patch #3

Hello truckers!

It might be a Saturday but we're still working on fixing bugs, solving issues, and making sure Alaskan Road Truckers truly sparkles.

The third post-launch patch has just been released and is ready to download - here's the info!

Patch Notes

Save system improvements and fixes - old saves should work again Please check them and send us a feedback regarding that fix.

Please check them and send us a feedback regarding that fix. Fixed the issue with loading a save resulting in skipping to the next season

Backup saves are always visible now for a better user experience

All mid and long distance jobs now have an option of manual save via logbook

Fixed the problem with upgrading the workshop from the PC

Fixed map parts not loading before the player reaches them (may cause slowdowns upon loading on slower PCs)

Parameterized speed limits for AI for more fluid behavior

Changes in AI that should prevent them from falling to their side on sharp turns

Changes in AI offsets so big trucks shouldn't collide with smaller cars anymore

Small fix for traffic in Glenallen

Fixed the issue where being inside building did not warm up the player character

Fixed the oil tank being impossible to repair fully

Fixed cargo trailer spawning problematically in Cantwell logistic locations

Fixed cargo trailers shooting up to the sky in Pipeverse, Inc.

Fix for waste tires cargo trailer

Decreased the player character speed upon the request of players

Fixes some invisible bumps found by the players

Fix for Paxson gas station road

Fix for foliage and signs on the road between Fairbanks and Coldfoot

Disabled the test input for time slowdown

Fix for the broken fuse icon showing incorrectly

Player now cannot enter a parked truck if they have an active truck

All repairs should now reward player with proper XP

Fix for controls binding warning staying on the screen

Removed Heat Gun from stores - the frozen windshield should be scraped off with a scraper

Small environment upgrades - missings signs, barriers etc.

Small text fixes

That's all we've got for patch notes today, if you haven't already grabbed Alaskan Road Truckers you can get 10% off during the launch week:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/849100/Alaskan_Road_Truckers/

If you've put some time into Alaskan Road Truckers, please let us know what you think by leaving us a review. Good, bad, we want to know what you think! If you previously left a review and an issue preventing you enjoying the game has been resolved, please consider revisiting it - everything helps!

In case you missed the first two patches, here are the changes introduced with them:

Patch no. 1

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/849100/view/3704832514248064152

Patch no. 2

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/849100/view/3704832514248847151

We'll see you on the road, truckers!

Stay in Touch

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/7nzKkAVgN4

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alaskanroadtruckers

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/alaskantrucksim

Follow us on Instagram: