Alaskan Road Truckers Patch #3

Hello truckers!
It might be a Saturday but we're still working on fixing bugs, solving issues, and making sure Alaskan Road Truckers truly sparkles.
The third post-launch patch has just been released and is ready to download - here's the info!
Patch Notes
- Save system improvements and fixes - old saves should work again Please check them and send us a feedback regarding that fix.
- Fixed the issue with loading a save resulting in skipping to the next season
- Backup saves are always visible now for a better user experience
- All mid and long distance jobs now have an option of manual save via logbook
- Fixed the problem with upgrading the workshop from the PC
- Fixed map parts not loading before the player reaches them (may cause slowdowns upon loading on slower PCs)
- Parameterized speed limits for AI for more fluid behavior
- Changes in AI that should prevent them from falling to their side on sharp turns
- Changes in AI offsets so big trucks shouldn't collide with smaller cars anymore
- Small fix for traffic in Glenallen
- Fixed the issue where being inside building did not warm up the player character
- Fixed the oil tank being impossible to repair fully
- Fixed cargo trailer spawning problematically in Cantwell logistic locations
- Fixed cargo trailers shooting up to the sky in Pipeverse, Inc.
- Fix for waste tires cargo trailer
- Decreased the player character speed upon the request of players
- Fixes some invisible bumps found by the players
- Fix for Paxson gas station road
- Fix for foliage and signs on the road between Fairbanks and Coldfoot
- Disabled the test input for time slowdown
- Fix for the broken fuse icon showing incorrectly
- Player now cannot enter a parked truck if they have an active truck
- All repairs should now reward player with proper XP
- Fix for controls binding warning staying on the screen
- Removed Heat Gun from stores - the frozen windshield should be scraped off with a scraper
- Small environment upgrades - missings signs, barriers etc.
- Small text fixes
We'll see you on the road, truckers!
