HYNPYTOL update for 21 October 2023

Update Notes For 23.10.21 (v1.1.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 12498797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that game freezes in the Japanese version.
  • Fixed an issue some dialogs are not properly displayed.

