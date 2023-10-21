First 'Experimental' build test

Hey folks.
This is the experimental build which should fix MANY of the issues you've had so far. I've added it to a new build so those who would prefer not to rock the (rather hole-ridden) boat don't have to risk yet more nonsense with their saves.
If this one turns out to be fine, I'll transfer it to the default branch,
Changelog:
- Fixed: Crash if you are turned into a chicken by gamble then re-enter a location (creates two '0' entities)
- Fixed: Reentering a finished Relic dungeon does not reset it
- Fixed: Monsters attacking ships refusing to move near the player (Now count as 'fled')
- Fixed: Inns not giving food when they should
- Fixed: Relic Guardian kills not registering if they are killed by allies
- Fixed: 'Lamp' crash in updateLampStatus()
- Fixed: Jest Death crash - state_game.lua:1587: attempt to concatenate local 'y' (a nil value) on leaving The Jest
- Fixed: Illegal angle sometimes generated on Pierce causing the 'ang' crash
- Fixed: Roche says nothing about the end of the Gods
- Fixed: Roche has nothing to say about Bael
- Simplified CRT shader
- Amberbane now ticks down whether you are sneaking or not
- Ship no longer complains about Amber, and the display now shows 'NA'
- Secret doors now hinted at by '?' and text clue
- Lesser Ruins now count toward God Task when SEEN, not entered
- Fixed: Can attempt to 'reveal' out of bounds areas of levels causes crash
- Fixed: Wolf summon crash
- Fixed: Had issue saying The Serpents Eye in Moon Upon Thoss
- Fixed: Crash on walking on to ship in Moon-upon-Thoss
- Fixed: The bypass clue does not create two clues in your notes for the 's' characters
- Fixed: Nevin tells you his name if you ask!
- Fixed: Nevin outed by visible name
- Fixed: Roche outed by visible name
- Fixed: Text for Leap of Faith says you can leap to anywhere you can see, not traverse
- Fixed: 'white' typo in dialogue precis
- Fixed: 'Somwhere' typo in dialogue
- Could not reproduce: Roche's 'Amber' remains after the Gods are gone
Please let me know if you are still experiencing any of the things I believe to be fixed. There's still only me here, and Covid has left me even dumber than before, so it's entirely possible.
- Dene
Changed depots in experimental branch