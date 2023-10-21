First 'Experimental' build test

Hey folks.

This is the experimental build which should fix MANY of the issues you've had so far. I've added it to a new build so those who would prefer not to rock the (rather hole-ridden) boat don't have to risk yet more nonsense with their saves.

If this one turns out to be fine, I'll transfer it to the default branch,

Changelog:

Fixed: Crash if you are turned into a chicken by gamble then re-enter a location (creates two '0' entities)

Fixed: Reentering a finished Relic dungeon does not reset it

Fixed: Monsters attacking ships refusing to move near the player (Now count as 'fled')

Fixed: Inns not giving food when they should

Fixed: Relic Guardian kills not registering if they are killed by allies

Fixed: 'Lamp' crash in updateLampStatus()

Fixed: Jest Death crash - state_game.lua:1587: attempt to concatenate local 'y' (a nil value) on leaving The Jest

Fixed: Illegal angle sometimes generated on Pierce causing the 'ang' crash

Fixed: Roche says nothing about the end of the Gods

Fixed: Roche has nothing to say about Bael

Simplified CRT shader

Amberbane now ticks down whether you are sneaking or not

Ship no longer complains about Amber, and the display now shows 'NA'

Secret doors now hinted at by '?' and text clue

Lesser Ruins now count toward God Task when SEEN, not entered

Fixed: Can attempt to 'reveal' out of bounds areas of levels causes crash

Fixed: Wolf summon crash

Fixed: Had issue saying The Serpents Eye in Moon Upon Thoss

Fixed: Crash on walking on to ship in Moon-upon-Thoss

Fixed: The bypass clue does not create two clues in your notes for the 's' characters

Fixed: Nevin tells you his name if you ask!

Fixed: Nevin outed by visible name

Fixed: Roche outed by visible name

Fixed: Text for Leap of Faith says you can leap to anywhere you can see, not traverse

Fixed: 'white' typo in dialogue precis

Fixed: 'Somwhere' typo in dialogue

Could not reproduce: Roche's 'Amber' remains after the Gods are gone

Please let me know if you are still experiencing any of the things I believe to be fixed. There's still only me here, and Covid has left me even dumber than before, so it's entirely possible.