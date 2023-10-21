The Suits Have Gone Mad! - Update 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12498734 · Last edited 21 October 2023 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy

What's going on everyone!

The Suits Have Gone Mad! has now been updated to version 1.1.0

Changes and additions listed below:

Blake & Whitley Innovations are dedicated to embracing festivities and cultural events. The office has been allowed one carved pumpkin to decorate for Halloween!

The elevator music has been changed.

The engine version has been updated to a more stable version. This should hopefully resolve must of the issues that people have been experiencing.

The file structure of the game has been completely changed to accommodate the DLC release structure. This means that the update will reinstall the majority of files, causing a large update size.

A new main menu screen for Chapter 2 has been added.

The overall graphical fidelity has been improved.

Many, many, many under the hood changes to improve the quality of life.

AI changes. Due to this, the chase sequence is easier now.

Squashin' bugs.

Chapter 2 is slowly progressing. It's an ambitious project that is proving to be difficult to complete as a solo dev. Nevertheless, I am continually working away at it. Here's a lil teaser screenshot for ya guys too!

If you haven't yet, go wish-list Chapter 2 HERE!

Cheers,

BlnkDev