The Suits Have Gone Mad! - Update 1.1.0

What's going on everyone!
The Suits Have Gone Mad! has now been updated to version 1.1.0
Changes and additions listed below:
- Blake & Whitley Innovations are dedicated to embracing festivities and cultural events. The office has been allowed one carved pumpkin to decorate for Halloween!
- The elevator music has been changed.
- The engine version has been updated to a more stable version. This should hopefully resolve must of the issues that people have been experiencing.
- The file structure of the game has been completely changed to accommodate the DLC release structure. This means that the update will reinstall the majority of files, causing a large update size.
- A new main menu screen for Chapter 2 has been added.
- The overall graphical fidelity has been improved.
- Many, many, many under the hood changes to improve the quality of life.
- AI changes. Due to this, the chase sequence is easier now.
- Squashin' bugs.
Chapter 2 is slowly progressing. It's an ambitious project that is proving to be difficult to complete as a solo dev. Nevertheless, I am continually working away at it. Here's a lil teaser screenshot for ya guys too!
If you haven't yet, go wish-list Chapter 2 HERE!
Cheers,
BlnkDev
