The Suits Have Gone Mad! update for 21 October 2023

The Suits Have Gone Mad! - Update 1.1.0

21 October 2023

What's going on everyone!

The Suits Have Gone Mad! has now been updated to version 1.1.0

Changes and additions listed below:

  • Blake & Whitley Innovations are dedicated to embracing festivities and cultural events. The office has been allowed one carved pumpkin to decorate for Halloween!
  • The elevator music has been changed.
  • The engine version has been updated to a more stable version. This should hopefully resolve must of the issues that people have been experiencing.
  • The file structure of the game has been completely changed to accommodate the DLC release structure. This means that the update will reinstall the majority of files, causing a large update size.
  • A new main menu screen for Chapter 2 has been added.
  • The overall graphical fidelity has been improved.
  • Many, many, many under the hood changes to improve the quality of life.
  • AI changes. Due to this, the chase sequence is easier now.
  • Squashin' bugs.

Chapter 2 is slowly progressing. It's an ambitious project that is proving to be difficult to complete as a solo dev. Nevertheless, I am continually working away at it. Here's a lil teaser screenshot for ya guys too!

If you haven't yet, go wish-list Chapter 2 HERE!

Cheers,
BlnkDev

