Worst Nightmares Update

Gear up, hunters!

We’re excited to release our latest SO BELOW update, where we put our most experienced hunters to the test with our new difficulty system.

Now, hunters can pick contracts with a variety of game modifiers (and get paid handsomely) and also choose the relative boss difficulty. This means more money, more action, more pain, and more gain.

Depending on the default difficulty of the contract, you will get a set of modifiers that can range from a few visual challenges to survival mode with several entities at the same time.

Environment and entity modifiers:

Unreliable electronics

All electronic devices tend to malfunction during the hunt.

Midnight Veil

All-encompassing darkness throughout the hunt. Compromised viewing distance.

Cursed destiny

No cleansing altars on the map.

No EMF

Hunt the entities without any EMF.

Light my fire

No flashlights, only lighter and environmental lights.

Diminished perception

No pin icons. Only voice lines.

Survival mode

No defibrillators, just one try.

Icy embrace

Cold weather reduces max player stamina by 20%.

Suffocating fog

Low visibility due to a high density mist in the hunt location.

Phantom menace

Additional Geist entities reported at the hunting location.

Other difficulty adjustments:

Now haunted items can spawn on different locations depending on the difficulty.

Improvements to the base ghost system. This means that we can now spawn many Nachtgeists at the same time depending on the difficulty. (Challenge for expert hunters only)

Difficulty multipliers

Other improvements

New HUD feedback

On the inventory HUD, you can now find your life and stamina bars, the Hunt Time, and a countdown timer before dawn (timeout ending).

New match summary

The session summary screen after the hunts has been improved with much more information. This means a clearer picture of the earnings of the hunt.

Camera system improvements

Smoother camera movement for a more immersive experience. More improvements to come.

Localization

Full Japanese, Italian and French language localization.

Halloween season event (new entities and Zombie John).

Abyssal terrors

Additional entities from the abyss reported at the hunting location.

Oftentimes, summoning rituals can (unintentionally) invoke terrors from the abyss. These hideous creatures come in two varieties: the blind and peaceful monsters from the underworld, and the omniscient relentless hunters. Good luck.

Season unlocks

HEXA Halloween event.

HEXA headquarters is under a spell. Explore the office and find the secret to unlock the new Zombie

John skin (Season event).

If you find it, share it to the community on steam or social media.

Extras

Lots of bugfixing…