10.21 Test Service Update Announcement

Build 12498697 · Last edited 21 October 2023 – 04:09:12 UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

1, increase Lingroot resistance, each point of Lingroot increase the corresponding resistance of 1/10,000, the upper limit of 99%.

2, demon beast and spirit beast according to the level respectively increase the corresponding resistance, elite, demon will, demon king, demon Emperor additional resistance.

Added the interactive function of Tao Partner, Tao Partner will now also give you treasures, and add tips when Tao partner is killed

4, optimize the arrangement of backpack items, the same quality of equipment according to the same type of arrangement