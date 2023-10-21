 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

轮回修仙路 update for 21 October 2023

10.21 Test Service Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 12498697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

1, increase Lingroot resistance, each point of Lingroot increase the corresponding resistance of 1/10,000, the upper limit of 99%.

2, demon beast and spirit beast according to the level respectively increase the corresponding resistance, elite, demon will, demon king, demon Emperor additional resistance.

  1. Added the interactive function of Tao Partner, Tao Partner will now also give you treasures, and add tips when Tao partner is killed

4, optimize the arrangement of backpack items, the same quality of equipment according to the same type of arrangement

  1. Repair the ineffective problem of pinching face pupils

  2. Monster difficulty increases after reincarnation

  3. Other experience optimization and BUG repair

Changed depots in secrettest branch

View more data in app history for build 12498697
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1993151 Depot 1993151
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link