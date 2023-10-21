Hey Everyone!

It’s Tavielle, the Community Manager for Sun Haven!

We’re excited to announce that Sun Haven Patch 1.3: New Romanceables and Farm Buildings is now available on Steam! This patch includes 3 New Romanceables, tons of new Farm Structures and Crafting Stations, Player Birthdays, a Combat Arena with Multiplayer Boss Battles, 6 New DLC Packs, major optimization improvements, an Encyclopedia for pets, mine progress, and items, and more!

This text is not translated yet, but we’re working to bring these new translations to PC as soon as possible!

**

Patch Summary:

**

Added 3 New Romanceable Characters

Major optimizations for faster load times and reducing system stress

Added Race-Specific Dialogue

Added Time Pausing in Chests

Added an Encyclopedia Tab in the menu

Added More Weather Patterns and Weather Sound Effects

Added Player Birthdays and Birthday Celebrations

Added 10+ Farm Structures and Buildings

Added 12 New Shed Skins and 30+ House Customization Sets

Added Combat Arena with Boss Fights

Added Nel’Vari and Withergate Fruit Trees

Added Ambient and Proximity Animations to Sun Haven and Withergate

There’s a lot that we have to share, so let’s jump right into Patch 1.3’s highlights!



Shang, Miyeon, and Lucius are looking extra dreamy in their summer outfits!

New Romanceable Characters

The three new romanceables are finally here! You will have the option to romance and marry two brand new characters, as well as another that you may have met already...

Shang, the Righteous Swordsman - Coming to Sun Haven with a mysterious mission, Shang spares words and forms bonds very carefully. Living under a personal code of strict honor, this swordsman may find himself forced to make a decisive choice in the fate of his future.

- Coming to Sun Haven with a mysterious mission, Shang spares words and forms bonds very carefully. Living under a personal code of strict honor, this swordsman may find himself forced to make a decisive choice in the fate of his future. Miyeon, the Timid Angel - A new arrival in Sun Haven, Miyeon has moved to town with her accomplished parents. Living under the pressures of perfection, the anxious angel has quite the journey to spread her wings and fly.

- A new arrival in Sun Haven, Miyeon has moved to town with her accomplished parents. Living under the pressures of perfection, the anxious angel has quite the journey to spread her wings and fly. Lucius, the Moon Attendant - The Attendants to the Moon are a special caste of Nel’Varians that exist outside the village’s normal livelihood. The Moon Elf Lucius has learned not to expect the companionship of outsiders, though this isn’t to say he isn’t hopeful…

Each new Romanceable has their own unique dates, cutscenes, dialogue, keepsakes, and wedding rings! These characters also have certain unlock requirements. Be sure to talk to other NPCs and continue through the main quests to meet these amazing new characters!

To unlock Shang, you’ll need to be on Day 8 or later, complete Peter’s A Special “Fish” quest, and then enter your farm to receive a quest that will lead you to Shang.

To unlock Miyeon, you’ll need to be on Day 11 or later, complete Solon’s Plan in Action quest, then enter the Town Hall to meet Miyeon.

To unlock Lucius, you’ll need to progress the main story and travel to Nel’Vari. His home can be found next to the Grand Tree.

For those of you who are achievement hunters, these new romanceables also bring new Steam Achievements!

We’re so happy to see all the excitement around the new Romanceable Characters. We’re excited to share that we have two more unannounced Romanceables coming later this year. Stay tuned for more information!



Now the seasons feel even more alive!

Farm Buildings

Who doesn’t love an organized farm? We’re excited to share that Patch 1.3 has over 10 brand-new Farm Structures, Buildings, and Crafting Stations. These structures can be used to help you process materials, store crafting stations, grow crops, or simply to help decorate your farm. These buildings include seasonal Greenhouses, Silos, Chicken Coops, Butterfly Gardens, Workshops, Ticket Counterfeiters, Mana Siphoners, and even Glorite Siphoners!

The seasonal Greenhouses can be used to plant crops from their respective seasons! You can have one of each season, and it even comes with its own built-in waterfall and farm area. The new Chicken Coop and Nel’Vari Butterfly Garden are mini barns that not only look beautiful, but they also increase your animal limit and can be used to house Chickens and Silk Moths inside. The new crafting tables are for all you troublemakers out there who have to resort to your own underhanded devices to create your own Tickets, Mana, and Glorite against the usual forest gathering method. These crafting tables are simple and don’t take many resources to gain extra currency!

We’ve also added 12 new Shed Skins to help you theme and decorate your farm just how you like it! Some of our favorites include the Beehive Shed, the Mushroom Shed, the Ghost Shed, the Pumpkin Shed, and the Cake Shed. Sheds now also have Night Lighting to brighten up your farm area in the evenings! Additionally, thanks to player feedback, we’ve increased the Shed limit from 4 total Sheds to 12 total Sheds. Now you can make even more creative farm layouts!

Speaking of building decorations, we’ve also added over 30 new House Customization Set options, which means you can mix and match hundreds of new combinations! Some of our favorites include the Cottage Core set, the Charming set, the Castle set, and the Log Cabin set. We can’t wait to see all of your new creations!



These shed nightlights will look amazing next to my Nel’Vari Butterfly Garden!

Player Birthdays:

Birthday parties _and[/b] gifts? Yes please! You can now choose a birthday when creating a new character, or if you’re playing on an older save, you can change your birthday once at the Town Hall. On the morning of your chosen birthday, you’ll be visited by Ronald, the Sun Haven Tavern’s Barkeep. He’ll ask you to swing by the Tavern that day - if you decide to go, you’ll be able to celebrate your birthday surrounded by your friends and other invited guests.

[i]Don’t forget to empty your inventory before you go!_ The more romanceable characters you befriend, the more people you’ll have at your party - which means you’ll get even more unique gifts at the end of your birthday celebration!



Cake, gifts, and a piñata? This is the best birthday ever!!

6 New DLC Packs:

We are excited to announce 6 new DLC packs will be available on Steam very soon!

Some of these packs are even larger than the ones we released last patch, so get ready for some amazing items! Let’s take a look:

The Trick or Treat Pack contains over 35 items, including a furniture set, 10 new outfits, 1 mount, and 1 pet. This spooky-themed pack will give you a cozy fall feeling year-round. Ride around on a ghost, have a mini ghost companion follow you around, and decorate your farm to look scary good!

The Spirit Petal Pack contains over 30 items, including a furniture set, 8 new outfits, 1 mount, and 1 pet. This fae-themed pack will give your farm a mystical touch. Ride around on a koi fish, tend to a fae spirit pet, and decorate your house to feel like it’s been touched by elemental energy itself!

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Pack contains over 45 items, including a furniture set, 5 new outfits, 1 mount, and 1 pet. This Rock ‘n’ Roll pack will give you all the gear you need to look the part as you shred through Sun Haven with musical power. Ride around on a punk-rock horse, pet a heavy metal rat, and show everyone that your Rock ‘n’ Roll interior design isn’t just a phase.

The Cyberpop Pack contains over 55 items, including a furniture set, 10 new outfits, 1 mount, and 5 pets. In this Cyberpop Pack you’ll find an assortment of outfits and gadgets to take you a century (or five) into the future. Ride around on a hoverboard, pet some robotic and cyber-academia creatures, and decorate your farm to feel like a futuristic paradise.

The Funky Monkey Pack contains 1 hat, 2 mounts, and 1 pet. This Funky Monkey Pack will give you an adorable collection of banana-themed items to help you get around Sun Haven in style. You’d be bananas not to like this pack!

The Dreamy Ram Pack contains 1 hat, 1 mount, and 1 pet. These are the cutest items on this side of the Sun Haven River! This Dreamy Ram Pack will give you the sweetest collection of dreamy creatures to accompany you on your adventures.



Check out all these new DLC Packs!

That’s it for the Patch highlights! Now let’s take a full look at the Patch Notes for 1.3:

—

Sun Haven Patch 1.3:

New Romanceable Characters:

3 New Unlockable Romanceable Characters

Shang, a tiger amari from a distant land with vengeance in his heart.

Miyeon, an Angel who recently moved above town with her parents and is looking for a perfect future.

Lucius, a Moon Elf with his head in the stars and a heart as bright as the sun.

Added unique dialogue, cutscenes, dates, and events with each character, including quests and cutscenes to unlock some of them

Added unique maps to Sun Haven and Nel’Vari for Miyeon and Lucius’ houses

Updated the Sun Haven Beach map to accommodate Shang’s boat

Added new Moon Elf Maps to Nel’Vari

Added additional bulletin board quests for new NPCs

Farm Structures:

Added New Farm Structures for Sun Haven, Nel’Vari, and Withergate

Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter Greenhouse

Grow Seasonal Crops inside of their respective seasonal Greenhouse

Silo - Increases your Barn Animals slots by 4, and can store/distribute animal food to any outdoor feeding stations

Chicken Coop - A Mini Barn that boosts the production of eggs from Chickens. You can have up to 4!

Nel'vari Butterfly Garden - A Mini Barn that boosts the production of fables silk from Silk Moths. You can have up to 4!

Crafting Workshop - A large storage space for crafting tables and chests. You can have 1 max!

Nel'vari Workshop - A large storage space for crafting tables and chests. You can have 1 max!

Withergate Workshop - A large storage space for crafting tables and chests. You can have 1 max!

Glorite Mining Machine - A crafting table that can dig up small amounts of Glorite for you

Mana Siphoner - A crafting table that can produce Mana Orbs

Ticket Counterfeiter - A crafting table that can produce all kinds of Withergate Tickets

Added New Craftable Shed Kit Options

Beehive Shed Kit

Mushroom Shed Kit

Tree Stump Shed Kit

Elven Stone Shed Kit

Pumpkin Shed Kit

Night Club Shed Kit

TV Shed Kit

Carnival Tent Shed Kit

Cake Shed Kit

Stein Shed Kit

Ghost Shed Kit

Industrial Brick Shed Kit

Added Animations to old Shed Skins

Jam Shed Kit

Cafe Shed Kit

Coffee Cup Shed Kit

Beach House Shed Kit

Pirate Shed Shed Kit

Tropical Cabana Shed Kit

Fish Shack Shed Kit

Fish Bowl Kit

Added Night Lighting to a Majority of Shed Skins

Added New House Customization Sets

Bamboo

Brown Cobblestone

Charming

Cottage Core

Steel

Castle

Stucco

Classic Brick

Brown Stone

Cardboard

Eastern

Neon

Log Cabin

Blue Striped

Green Striped

Red Striped

Purple Striped

Yellow Striped

Simple Blue

Simple Purple

Simple Red

Simple Yellow

Blue Polka Dot

Green Polka Dot

Purple Polka Dot

Red Polka Dot

Yellow Polka Dot

Mini Blue Polka Dot

Mini Green Polka Dot

Mini Purple Polka Dot

Mini Red Polka Dot

Mini Yellow Polka Dot

Combat Arena:

Added a new Combat Arena near the Sun Haven Quarry

Face increasingly difficulty (Levels 20-50) bosses every week

These bosses can be fought solo or with your friends in multiplayer

New Multiplayer Combat Arena Bosses:

Candy Slime

Tree Guardian

Tyrantviper

Added the option to fight King Slimius XVII with your friends

Coming Soon: Update to singleplayer bosses that will add multiplayer combat

Player Birthday:

Added the ability to select a Birthday

New characters can select a birthday at character creation

Old characters can select a birthday by speaking to Bernard in the Town Hall

Receive an invitation from Ronald to your very own Birthday Party on the morning of your birthday

Any Romanceable Character over 5 hearts will attend your birthday and come with a special gift

Your birthday can only be changed once at the Town Hall, so be sure to choose wisely!

Added new seasonal weather:

Rainy

Gloomy Rain

Sunny

Foggy

Windy

Light Snow

Heavy Snow

Updated the appearance of Rain

Added Cold Weather Breath Puffs

Added Weather Screen Overlays

Added Seasonal Particles

Added Weather Sound Effects

These Overlays and Particles can be turned off in the settings

Main Story Race Specific Dialogue:

Added Unique Dialogue based on the player’s chosen race:

Meeting Lynn on the train

Meeting Elios the Sun Dragon

Meeting Elder Gorwin

Meeting Demon King Minos

Meeting Dynus the Moon Dragon

When unique dialogue is triggered, there is an icon that will appear letting you know it’s unique to your chosen race

Withergate and Nel’Vari Fruit Trees:

Added unique fruits to Nel’Vari and Withergate:

Nel’Vari Fruit Trees:

Sugar Plum Tree

Fairy Cherry Tree

Gray Scale Tree

Nectar-ine Tree

Withergate Fruit Trees:

Candy Corn Fruit Tree

Monster Fruit Tree

Sourplum Tree

These fruit trees can be found in the Nel’Vari and Withergate Forests

These fruit tree seeds can be purchased from Clemmett in Nel’Vari and Christine in Withergate

Added golden versions of each fruit

Added cooking recipes for each fruit

Updated Player Health and Mana Colors

Updated Sun Haven Loading Screen

Updated Relationship Heart Meter

Updated Load Save File Screen

Updated the Chat Box

Updated the Chat Bubble

Updated the Elios Dragon Sleeping Overnight

Added a Popup Notification when a Player Joins the Game

Added Encyclopedia tab to the Inventory Screen that tracks Item, Monsters, Pet, and Mine Floors

Added Hover Over Pop Ups in the Setting menu to better describe what each setting is

Added Sound Effect for the Main Menu

Added and Updated Multiple UI Sound Effects

Updated Barn Animal Pet Indicator to show when you’ve petted them for the day

Hidden Chests:

Added 25+ Hidden Chests around the world

Search high and low, behind trees, and inside small hidey holes to find hidden chests for big rewards!

Added 30+ Proximity and Unique Ambient Animations around the world

To trigger a Proximity Animation, you need to get near the item to see the animation

Added additional animations to the some interior

Coming Soon: Unique Walk Path Animations for many NPCs

DLC:

Balance:

Rebalanced 100+ Consumable Items

Rebalanced the sell prices of some Craftable Items

Rebalanced the purchase price of some Barn Animals

Rebalanced Golden Item sell prices

Rebalanced Cooking Recipe sell prices

Food cooked at the Fish Frill now all grant max stats

More Food now grants max stats

Community Suggestions:

Time will now pause when you’re in chests

Total Shed limit has increased from 4 to 12

100+ Balance changes to make Crafting Recipes sell for more

Quality of Life Changes:

Sun Haven has been majorly optimized for faster load times and reducing system stress

Updated some NPCs to have secondary and weather-related walk paths

Added Unique Icons to all Wallpapers

Added Unique Icons for all Records

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue causing divorced spouses to not move out

Fixed an issue causing some tools to display the copper sprite

Fixed an issue causing Floor Tiles to get dug up in Nel’Vari

Fixed an issue causing the inability to move items around in the inventory

Fixed an issue causing invincibility to occur even if it wasn’t turned on in the settings

Fixed an issue with Wornhardt’s summer bust always blushing

Fixed an issue causing grass to show over tilled spots on the Sun Haven farm

Fixed an issue causing Fruit Trees planted on the Withergate farm to become invincible

Fixed an issue that caused damage indicators to be seen globally by all players in multiplayer when one player was fighting monsters

Fixed an issue where multiplayer houses would sometimes vanish into thin air

Fixed an issue that caused players who reset their progress to become unable to rent a Withergate Apartment

Fixed an issue causing crop growth patterns to desync in multiplayer

Fixed an issue causing couches and other furniture items to duplicate

Fixed an issue that caused demolished houses to not lower the total house limit

Fixed an issue that caused days to desync in multiplayer

Fixed an issue that caused Farm Bosses to still spawn even when the setting was turned off

Fixed an issue causing House Customizations to apply to the wrong house

Fixed an issue that caused festival pets to disappear when leashed

Fixed an issue that caused the Sun Haven Clothing Store to not repair

Fixed various typos

And more!

Other Changes:

Updated Iris’ sprites to more accurately match her bust

Removed the required weapon strength from Hardwood, Heavystone, Hard Deadwood, Heavy Deadstone, Hard Elvenwood, and Heavy Elven Stone

Added Health Regeneration to Hardwood, Heavystone, Hard Deadwood, Heavy Deadstone, Hard Elvenwood, and Heavy Elven Stone

Work together with friends to take down these resources before their health

regenerates or upgrade your tools to break them faster!

regenerates or upgrade your tools to break them faster! Added new Crafting Recipes for Golden Items to add further uses beyond selling them

Added Updated Music Tracks to the Shed, Hall of Gems, Hall of Culture, and the Museum’s Aquarium

Coming Soon:

Kids

Romance Update

New Region

New Romanceable Characters

Sun Haven on Nintendo Switch

UI Update

Walk Path Animations

Multiplayer Update: Bosses, Quests, and more

Barn Animals Revamp

Museum Tracker

And that’s everything for this patch, thank you so much for reading! As always, we’re continuing to improve the game and add content in future patches and updates. As such, we are aiming to release Patch 1.4 in late December!

Don’t forget to join our Discord to find a group to play with, ask for game help, or just hang out with the rest of our amazing community!

Happy farming, Adventurers! See you in Sun Haven!

Tavielle, Community Manager

Pixel Sprout Studios

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1432860/Sun_Haven/

Sun Haven Trick or Treat DLC Pack: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2660040/Sun_Haven_Trick_or_Treat_Pack/

Sun Haven Spirit Petal DLC Pack: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2660030/Sun_Haven_Spirit_Petal_Pack/

Sun Haven Rock ‘n’ Roll DLC Pack: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2660020/Sun_Haven_Rock_n_Roll_Pack/

Sun Haven Cyberpop DLC Pack: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2660010/Sun_Haven_Cyberpop_Pack/

Sun Haven Funky Monkey DLC Pack: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2660000/Sun_Haven_Funky_Monkey_Pack/

Sun Haven Dreamy Ram DLC Pack: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2659990/Sun_Haven_Dreamy_Ram_Pack/

Discord: https://discord.gg/HvMPETUJcK

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SunHavenRPG

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sunhavenrpgz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sun-Haven-RPG-108956407514643

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sunhavenrpg