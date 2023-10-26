 Skip to content

ZED Patrol update for 26 October 2023

Quality Settings and Ping System

ZED Patrol update for 26 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Stuff

  • Added quality settings dropdown in display settings
  • Added ping system (X on keyboard or left d-pad on controller).

Known Issues

  • Flashlight offset
  • Invisible shoot-able box around base of spawn point

Changed files in this update

