1.Fixed the problem of formation not being saved
2. Fix the problem of invalid recovery archive
3. Added new sales mode
Idle Exorcism Hero update for 21 October 2023
V1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.Fixed the problem of formation not being saved
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2631131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update