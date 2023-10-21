 Skip to content

Lockdown 2024 update for 21 October 2023

Release notes for 1.16.3

Lockdown 2024 update for 21 October 2023

Release notes for 1.16.3

Last edited by Wendy

  • New Mission: Go shopping with Devon
  • Updated all basement items to include shadows to make them look more natural.
  • Updated image of sunscreen on the shelf near the dining room to include reflection & shadow to look more realistic.
  • Added shadows to MC walking animations to make them more natural.
  • Added new animations for MC when walking through the house to update his look over the course of the game.
  • Fixed issue during the scene when learning about the outbreak on the News where the TV and backyard hotspot images were on top of the character images.

