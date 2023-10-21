Updates such as improvements in the behavior of other trains in Time Attack mode

-In Time Attack mode, I have made corrections to the behavior of other trains.

Previously, to maintain the relative positions of the trains as closely as possible to their normal schedules, other trains would start 7 minutes after their scheduled departure time.

However, this led to issues such as long waiting times for trains at Tatehama Station due to the scenario, rendering early acceleration futile.

Also, in cases where your train advanced considerably faster, there were problems like oncoming trains coming to a halt (in a pre-start state).

To address these issues, I have changed the system so that each train starts at its scheduled time.

As a result of this change, it is now possible to arrive at the final destination earlier than before, depending on the scenario.

-I have adjusted the adhesion characteristics during rainy weather to match those of the previous version's snow.

This change makes it more likely to experience wheel spin and slipping in rainy conditions compared to before.

This adjustment was made because I observed that in real-world rail transport, wheel spin and slipping occur more frequently in rainy conditions than in the behavior of the previous version, which matched the characteristics of snow.

However, it's important to note that matching the characteristics to those of snow is only a temporary measure, and I intend to conduct further research while riding the train on rainy days to achieve a more realistic behavior in the future.

Original text (Japanese)

タイムアタックモードの他列車挙動修正などのアップデート

・タイムアタックモードで、他列車の挙動を修正いたしました。

今までは列車の位置関係を極力平常時と同じにするため、他列車は所定発車時刻から7分待ってからスタートしていました。

しかしダイヤによっては館浜駅場内で長時間待たされせっかく早く走っても無駄になる、自列車がかなり早く進んだ場合対向列車が止まっている（スタート前の状態）などの問題があり、各列車所定時刻でスタートする方式に改めました。

この変更により、ダイヤ次第では今までより早く終点に到着できるようになりました。

・雨の時の粘着特性を従来バージョンの雪と同一になるよう変更いたしました。

この変更により、雨の際今までよりも空転や滑走しやすくなります。

これは従来バージョンの雨の挙動よりも実際の鉄道の雨の方が空転や滑走が頻繁に起きることを観察したためです。

ただし、雪と同じ特性にしたのはあくまで仮の処置であり、今後雨の日に実際に鉄道に乗り研究を続けてよりリアルな挙動にしていくつもりです。