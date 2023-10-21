Corrected translations.
Changes in difficulty.
Changes in light and some textures.
More detection range.
Minor bugs fixed.
The Stormy Islands update for 21 October 2023
Visual changes, bug fixes and player statistics
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Corrected translations.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2589131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update