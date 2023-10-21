 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Stormy Islands update for 21 October 2023

Visual changes, bug fixes and player statistics

Share · View all patches · Build 12498457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corrected translations.
Changes in difficulty.
Changes in light and some textures.
More detection range.
Minor bugs fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2589131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link