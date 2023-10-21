version 0.9.0 'Preta'

This update brings the "Preta" system. Pretas are enemies with randomly composed attributes and abilities, meant to be rare and dangerous. Their presence increases as you approach the Obelisk and go beyond, as does their power. They also appear on the path of Dust. There are only about ~200 combinations of traits for this first iteration, more will be added...
Also:
- There is also now an option to only save winning runs in the maqbara (in the options menu)
- Glory-up screen now once again shows minimum speed next to speed
- STR/DEX/WIL options reworded to hopefully make more sense
- Grika can now be multi-summoned with the same method as Red Dragons (as they used to be)
Changed files in this update