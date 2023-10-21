 Skip to content

Big Klondike update for 21 October 2023

1.7.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12498360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spider Solitaire

  • Some more fixes for "No More Moves" (If you noticed a game with valid moves that can progress the game please report it)
  • Fixed bug related to King not able to auto move to empty spaces

