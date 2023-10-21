Carth Alpha 1.96a1

~Adjustments to falling harvested trees

~Fixed bug with poplar trees unable to harvest

~Fixed a crash related to Hosting MP games

~Fixed crash related to magic on horseback

~Brought back in Horse to game

~Removed ability to cast spells on horseback (for now)

~Fixed Garbage collection inside shooter animation scripts

~Map work

~Ram usage optimizations from textures and particle effects

~Fixed all SFX with new monsters and enemies

~Added Water Swimming back in after optimizations

~Added Horse Swimming back in after optimizations

~Added Wolfingan back to map

~Added Eastern Watch back to map

~More enemy spawners

~New quests

~More work on Lighting Optimization System

~Fixed issue with broken volumetric lights in Eastern Watch

~Fixed issue with Dust Particle effects

~Tweaks to animators for players

~Idle animation changes

~Combat animation changes

~Blood VFX changes

~Fire basket lighting changes

~Torch lighting changes

~Fixed prefab issues around Port Nethrean

~Added New Area Eastern Watch Harbor and Outskirts

~Refined Vegetation Biomes