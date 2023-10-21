 Skip to content

Carth Playtest update for 21 October 2023

Carth Alpha 1.96a1

Carth Alpha 1.96a1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

~Adjustments to falling harvested trees
~Fixed bug with poplar trees unable to harvest
~Fixed a crash related to Hosting MP games
~Fixed crash related to magic on horseback
~Brought back in Horse to game
~Removed ability to cast spells on horseback (for now)
~Fixed Garbage collection inside shooter animation scripts
~Map work
~Ram usage optimizations from textures and particle effects
~Fixed all SFX with new monsters and enemies
~Added Water Swimming back in after optimizations
~Added Horse Swimming back in after optimizations
~Added Wolfingan back to map
~Added Eastern Watch back to map
~More enemy spawners
~New quests
~More work on Lighting Optimization System
~Fixed issue with broken volumetric lights in Eastern Watch
~Fixed issue with Dust Particle effects
~Tweaks to animators for players
~Idle animation changes
~Combat animation changes
~Blood VFX changes
~Fire basket lighting changes
~Torch lighting changes
~Fixed prefab issues around Port Nethrean
~Added New Area Eastern Watch Harbor and Outskirts
~Refined Vegetation Biomes

