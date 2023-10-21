- Fix client can't chat
- Fix policeman doesn't move at client
- Fix Pedestrian interaction crashese the game (quick fix)
Neighbor Fight update for 21 October 2023
Bug Fixes - Early Access v0.9.2.3
