Version 1.12 is Live-- and More!

Hey there Escapists!

While we’ve been busy bringing you all the Tournament of Puzzles update, we also devoted some effort into getting some requested bug fixes in!

The Rival Room Desync

We fixed a major online desync that occurred on The Rival Room level during the spinning platform puzzles that prevented progress in online co-op. Thank you to everyone who flagged this for us and sent us their logs to help diagnose the issue!

Season Pass DLC Access

We also fixed an issue where in certain instances, DLC wasn’t accessible in build after purchase of the Season Pass. All DLC content available through Season Pass should be accessible without manually toggling through the Steam → Properties → DLC menu.

A Note on New Achievements

And to those eagle eyed players who noticed some new achievements on the list, those are to be included and available for unlock with the release of Tournament of Puzzles! They are visible on the game page currently for testing purposes.

NOTE: These new achievements are NOT gated behind paid DLC.

Everyone who owns the Escape Academy basegame upon release of the Tournament of Puzzles update will be able to unlock the achievements (release date TBD).

More Soon!

As we continue polish on the Tournament of Puzzles update, keep your eyes peeled on our Discord, Socials, and Store Page for news, announcements, and teases!

As always--

GLHF,

Coin Crew Games