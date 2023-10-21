 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop+ update for 21 October 2023

Desktop+ v.2.8.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12498168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a maintenance update for the stable branch of Desktop+.

Added:

  • Added optional offset for the dashboard overlay origin when the SteamVR 2 dashboard is active

I did previously write there wouldn't be a fix for the shifted overlays... and this offset isn't quite it either. However, I realized that users with lots of existing profiles would have a bad time fixing everything manually, so I came up with this at least.
It does works seamlessly as long as the new dashboard doesn't change further. May be not 100% correct depending on previous dashboard settings. And don't forget element positioning has changed in the new dashboard too.

But well, I also told everyone to reset their things by hand before, so for those who did that there's the option to disable this change (checkbox below overlay origin setting if "Dashboard" is selected).

If you're not using the current beta branch of SteamVR, this doesn't affect you.

Changed files in this update

Desktop+ Content Depot 1494461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link