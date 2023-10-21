Desktop+ v.2.8.4

This is a maintenance update for the stable branch of Desktop+.

Added:

Added optional offset for the dashboard overlay origin when the SteamVR 2 dashboard is active

I did previously write there wouldn't be a fix for the shifted overlays... and this offset isn't quite it either. However, I realized that users with lots of existing profiles would have a bad time fixing everything manually, so I came up with this at least.

It does works seamlessly as long as the new dashboard doesn't change further. May be not 100% correct depending on previous dashboard settings. And don't forget element positioning has changed in the new dashboard too.

But well, I also told everyone to reset their things by hand before, so for those who did that there's the option to disable this change (checkbox below overlay origin setting if "Dashboard" is selected).

If you're not using the current beta branch of SteamVR, this doesn't affect you.