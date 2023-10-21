 Skip to content

Vampire Mansion update for 21 October 2023

October 21 (Sat) - Bug fix

-Fixed an issue where the opening cutscene did not play properly
-Fixed an issue where it was impossible to come out of hiding in certain situations

※Thank you for reporting the bug.

