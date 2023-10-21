- Fixed an issue where monsters wouldn't recycle after opening too many treasure chests (yes, you heard me correctly!)
- Fixed Beetle pet AI to actually charge enemies
- Removed the projectile deadzone on higher tier Bees and Hornets
- Added a safeguard for the combat cache depleting
- Improved performance of animation tweens
- Removed transparency on Avatar of the Night bats
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 21 October 2023
Quick Fixes
