Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 21 October 2023

Quick Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12498071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where monsters wouldn't recycle after opening too many treasure chests (yes, you heard me correctly!)
  • Fixed Beetle pet AI to actually charge enemies
  • Removed the projectile deadzone on higher tier Bees and Hornets
  • Added a safeguard for the combat cache depleting
  • Improved performance of animation tweens
  • Removed transparency on Avatar of the Night bats

